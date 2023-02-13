Biden Admin Approving State Requests To Use Medicaid To Pay For Groceries

But as The Wall Street Journal reports, using "food as medicine" has raised objections from some who say it is an unnecessary expansion of Medicaid and that it undercuts SNAP funds. Other news is on Medicare and the backlash against the GOP's possible "sunsetting" of it.

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Begins Allowing Medicaid Money To Be Spent On Food

The Biden administration has started approving state requests to use Medicaid to pay for groceries and nutritional counseling as policy makers explore whether “food as medicine” programs can lead to broad health benefits and trim costs. A growing body of research suggests that addressing food insecurity can improve health as well as deliver savings by reducing medical visits, the need for medication, or by helping control serious illness. The programs have also appealed to some GOP lawmakers who believe states should have more control over their Medicaid programs. (Armour and Peterson, 2/12)

In other Medicaid updates —

St. Louis Public Radio: As Medicaid Rules Return, Missourians Could Lose Coverage

Nia Sumpter, a student, mother and patient advocate, calls herself a sickle cell warrior. People with the disease — which affects red blood cells — need to see doctors all the time. Before she enrolled in health insurance, her treatment racked up thousands of dollars in hospital bills. “With sickle cell disease, that meant I was now responsible for affording … transfusions and all of the other types of medicines,” said Sumpter, who lives in St. Louis County. “And so now I'm stuck on the hook for that. And my credit is literally like, shot.” (Fentem, 2/13)

The Boston Globe: Health Connector Braced For Flood Of New Enrollees As Medicaid Federal Funding Cuts Go Into Effect

The state program that helps people acquire required health insurance policies is preparing for an influx of new enrollees as enhanced federal funds for Medicaid are scheduled to be cut off next month. At the start of the pandemic, Congress required that state Medicaid programs keep people continuously enrolled through the end of the month in which the COVID-19 public health emergency ended. The federal emergency is scheduled to come to a close this spring. (Drysdale, 2/10)

On Medicare and Social Security —

Axios: Workplace Plans Paid More Than Medicare For Physician-Administered Drugs, Study Finds

Employer-sponsored health plans pay significantly more than Medicare for costly physician-administered drugs, threatening access to lifesaving treatments, according to a newly published analysis of claims data and Medicare files. (Dreher, 2/13)

USA Today: 'That’s Not A Republican Plan': McConnell Distances GOP From Scott On Social Security, Medicare Sunset Plan

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said any idea on sunsetting Social Security and Medicare belongs to Sen. Rick Scott—not the GOP. “Unfortunately, that was the Scott plan, that’s not a Republican plan,” McConnell said on a Kentucky radio program. (Bailey, 2/10)

Politico: GOP Senator: ‘Vast Majority’ Want ‘A Different Direction’ Than Rick Scott On Social Security

Most Republicans don’t agree with Sen. Rick Scott‘s plan to sunset programs including Medicare and Social Security, Sen. Mike Rounds said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” even as he left the door open to other changes. “The vast majority of us would say that we prefer to look at it in a different direction, one of managing it, as opposed to a discussion about having everything start over again,” Rounds said. (Olander, 2/12)

The Hill: Can These Lawmaker Proposals Save Social Security?

Capitol Hill is talking more about Social Security, which estimates show is on track to becoming insolvent in little more than a decade, as both sides feud over how to address the rising national debt. A recent report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found that spending for Social Security benefits increased by 10 percent, or $37 billion, in the four-month stretch ending in January, compared to the same period the year before. (Folley, 2/12)

