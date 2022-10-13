Biden Administration Giving $110M To Help 208 Rural Health Care Facilities
The funds come from the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act. In other news, the federal government has reached a deal with victims of a doctor who sexually assaulted Native American boys for decades at federal hospitals in Montana and South Dakota.
Becker's Hospital Review:
USDA Awards $110M Toward Improving Rural Healthcare
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested $110 million toward healthcare facilities in rural areas. The grant will affect 208 rural facilities and help provide services to 5 million people across 43 states. Funds will go toward renovating, building and equipping facilities and be distributed through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to an Oct. 12 news release. (DeSilva, 10/12)
In other news from the Biden administration —
The Wall Street Journal:
U.S. Reaches Agreement With Victims Of Doctor Who Abused Native American Patients
The U.S. government reached a deal with victims of a pedophile doctor who sexually assaulted Native American boys for decades at federal hospitals in Montana and South Dakota, people familiar with the matter said. Under the terms of the deal, the government would pay between $1.5 million and $2 million to each of eight victims to settle claims that federal officials ignored or tolerated the abuse, some of the people said. In total, the government would pay the victims about $14.5 million, one of the people said. (Weaver and Frosch, 10/12)
Houston Chronicle:
Exclusive: FDA Commissioner Says Anti-Science Rhetoric Puts U.S. In Last Place Among Wealthy Nations
Eight months into his second stint as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Robert Califf still faces a long list of concerns, topped by misinformation and disinformation that he says threatens the overall health of the country. (Gill, 10/12)