Biden Administration May Extend Baby Formula Help For WIC Recipients
The current program to aid access to baby formula for low-income parents is due to expire Sept. 30. In other news, experts are pushing the White House to work on lowering policing risks for racial minorities if the Food and Drug Administration bans menthol cigarettes.
Politico:
Biden administration officials are considering further steps to avoid a steep drop in infant formula access for low-income Americans as shortages linger in pockets across the country. Administration officials in the coming days are likely to again extend federal flexibilities for low-income moms and infants to access formula through the federal WIC nutrition program, with current waivers set to expire Sept. 30, according to two people, including a Biden administration official. (Lee, 8/23)
In other news from the Biden administration —
Roll Call:
Advocates Urge FDA Action To Ease Policing Fears In Menthol Ban
Experts and advocates are calling on the Biden administration to do more to avoid potential confrontations between police and racial minorities if the Food and Drug Administration finalizes a ban on menthol cigarettes. (Clason, 8/23)
American Homefront Project:
The Navy Wants To Address Eating Disorders In New Program
Retired Navy senior chief Leah Stiles caused a stir this summer when she posted a personal account of her 20-year military career on social media. She revealed that she spent much of that time desperately trying to hide an eating disorder that now requires inpatient treatment. (D'Iorio, 8/23)
More on Fauci's resignation —
The Hill:
Fauci Says Threat Of GOP Investigations Did Not Affect Decision To Step Down: ‘Doesn’t Faze Me’
CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins asked Fauci Tuesday how much those threats of investigations played a role in his decision to end his decades-long tenure in government. “None at all, Kaitlan. Really none at all, not even a slight amount,” Fauci said. “I have nothing to hide and I could defend everything I’ve done. So that doesn’t faze me or bother me. My decisions of stepping down go back well over a year.” (Choi, 8/23)