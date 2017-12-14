Biden Comforts McCain’s Daughter Over Her Father’s Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Sen. John McCain's cancer is the same type that affected former Vice President Joe Biden's son. The Arizona Republican has been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Centers for side effects of his disease treatment.

The New York Times: Joe Biden Comforts Meghan McCain In Heartfelt Exchange On ‘The View'

It lasted only a short time, and it hardly eclipsed the bitterness of partisan politics that has consumed the country. But for nearly five minutes on Wednesday morning, Joe Biden and Meghan McCain shared an emotional exchange about the aggressive form of brain cancer that has affected both of their families. The clip from “The View,” on which Mr. Biden, the former United States vice president, was a guest, drew a powerful and heartfelt outpouring online from viewers. Ms. McCain, a Republican who co-hosts the morning talk show, told Mr. Biden, a Democrat, that she “couldn’t get through” his new book, “Promise Me, Dad,” about his son Beau’s battle with the disease. (Salam, 12/13)

The Associated Press: Biden Consoles Daughter Of Ailing Arizona Sen. John McCain

“I think about Beau almost every day and I was told that this doesn’t get easier but that you cultivate the tools to work with this and live with this,” Meghan McCain said, her voice breaking. “I know you and your family have been through tragedy I couldn’t conceive of.” Biden, who served with John McCain in the Senate, stood up and moved from his seat on the set to sit next to her and hold her hand. He told Meghan McCain not to lose hope and that a medical breakthrough is possible. “And it can happen tomorrow,” Biden said, adding that if anyone can beat brain cancer, it’s John McCain. (Lardner, 12/13)

Politico: Biden Consoles An Emotional Meghan McCain Over Father's Cancer

Biden added that while the glioblastoma diagnosis was "about as bad as it gets," medical advancements were ongoing in the battle against cancer. And that McCain, a renowned-war veteran and congressional leader, would persevere. "If anybody can make it, [it's] your dad," Biden said. "Her dad is one of my best friends." (Lima, 12/13)

The Arizona Republic: Sen. John McCain Hospitalized For 'Normal Side Effects' Of Cancer Treatment

U.S. Sen. John McCain has been hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center where he's being treated for "normal side effects of his ongoing cancer therapy," according to a statement Wednesday from his office. McCain, who missed votes on Monday and Tuesday, will return to work in the U.S. Senate "as soon as possible," the statement said. (12/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription