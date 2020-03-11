Biden Cusses Out Auto Worker Over Claims He’ll Try To ‘Take Away Our Guns’

Former Vice President Joe Biden had heated words over the man's claims in a video that went viral. Biden has long favored a ban on the sale and manufacture of assault weapons and high capacity magazines.

The Wall Street Journal: Biden Gets In Heated Exchange With Auto Worker Over Gun Rights

Former Vice President Joe Biden had a heated exchange over gun rights while visiting an auto-assembly plant in Michigan on Tuesday as voters headed to the polls in the battleground state. As Mr. Biden greeted workers at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plant in Detroit, one worker told the Democratic presidential front-runner he was “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns.” “You’re full of shit,” Mr. Biden responded. (Siddiqui, 3/10)

Politico: Biden: Man With Gun Control Accusations Is 'Full Of' It

In the video, Biden is confronted by a hard hat-wearing worker who accused the former vice president of "actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right and take away our guns," to which Biden immediately shot back, “You’re full of shit.” Biden's aides quickly stepped in to try to get him to move along. But after shushing those around him, Biden insisted that “I support the Second Amendment,” and compared the issue to exceptions to freedom of speech granted under the First Amendment. (Oprysko, 3/10)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription