Biden Done With Paxlovid, Symptoms ‘Almost Completely Resolved’

President Joe Biden's doctor says he's "well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen." Separately, Biden's administration unveils heat.gov and extends postpartum care in three additional states. Also in the news: same-sex marriage, LGBTQ nondiscrimination, another opioid maker heads toward a deal, and more.

Politico: White House Doctor Says Biden Well Enough To Resume Exercise

White House physician Kevin O’ Connor said Tuesday that President Joe Biden has completed his five-day course of the Covid antiviral Paxlovid and “now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen.” Reiterating his Monday update, O’Connor said that the president’s symptoms had “almost completely resolved” with his pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remaining “absolutely normal.” (Chatterjee, 7/26)

The Biden administration makes moves on extreme heat —

The New York Times: Biden Administration Unveils Website About Heat

The website, heat.gov, includes interactive maps, forecasts, tips on keeping cool and other data designed to help federal, state and local officials prepare for and cope with heat waves. “Extreme heat is a silent killer, yet it affects more Americans than any other weather emergency — particularly our nation’s most vulnerable,” Gina McCarthy, President Biden’s national climate adviser, said in a statement. (Friedman, 7/26)

... And on postpartum care —

Politico: Biden Administration Approves Extended Postpartum Care In Three More States

The Biden administration has approved three more states’ plans to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to women up to one year after pregnancy in a bid to improve maternal and infant mortality rates in the country. Kansas, Connecticut and Massachusetts join 15 other states and the District of Columbia in extending coverage for people enrolled in Medicaid from 60 days to one year after a pregnancy. Health officials project that the expanded programs will offer improved postpartum coverage to roughly 19,000 people. (Owermohle, 7/26)

Meanwhile, in news on same-sex marriage —

The Washington Post: Republicans Stay Mum As Senate Pushes Toward Same-Sex Marriage Vote

The Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that would enshrine the right to same-sex and interracial marriage in federal law, is only four short pages long. Yet in the week since the House passed the measure on a bipartisan vote and Democratic leaders indicated they planned to put it on the Senate floor, few Republican senators have found the time to read it — or so they said Tuesday. “Haven’t read it,” said Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.). “We’re still looking at it,” said Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). (DeBonis, 7/26)

On other matters concerning lawmakers, politicians and health —

The Texas Tribune: Texas Sues USDA After It Requires LGBTQ Nondiscrimination Protections

Attorney General Ken Paxton and more than 20 other attorneys general are challenging the federal Food and Nutrition Service’s new policy that recipients of food assistance funds update their nondiscrimination policies to protect LGBTQ people. (Perez-Castells, 7/26)

The Hill: Health Care — Wyden Floats Longer Extension Of Health Subsidies

A key Democratic senator is floating a way to get more into Democrats’ big health care bill. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Tuesday said he is calling for a longer extension of enhanced ObamaCare financial assistance, and floated increased IRS tax enforcement as a potential way to pay for it. (Sullivan, Weixel and Choi, 7/26)

The Hill: House Passes Bill For Research On Cognitive Effects Of Coronavirus, 69 Republicans Vote ‘No’

The House passed a bill on Tuesday to allow a government agency to award grants into the cognitive effects of COVID-19. The legislation, titled the Brycen Gray and Ben Price COVID-19 Cognitive Research Act, passed in a 350-69 vote, with all opposition coming from Republicans. Eight Republicans and four Democrats did not vote. (Schnell, 7/26)

The Hill: Sanders Says Democrats’ Prescription Drug Reform Bill Is ‘Weak’

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Tuesday that the prescription drug reform proposal that Democrats plan to move under special budget reconciliation rules is “weak,” noting it covers a limited number of drugs and doesn’t substantially take effect until 2026. (Bolton, 7/26)

Politico: FDA’s Chief Tobacco Scientist To Leave For Major Tobacco Company

Less than a month after the start of a new director for the Food and Drug Administration's tobacco regulatory division, its chief scientific officer has resigned to accept a position at Philip Morris International, the agency announced to staff Tuesday. (7/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription