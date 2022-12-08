Biden Is First President To Attend National Gun Violence Vigil
The president again urged a ban on assault weapons. Also: Politico reports on a little-known administration initiative to curb gun violence through community intervention programs; and ABC News says doctors are trying to reframe gun violence as a major health crisis.
Politico:
Biden At Gun Violence Vigil: Shared Grief And Another Call To Action
Nearly a decade after 20 children and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, President Joe Biden joined their loved ones and survivors of the mass shooting at a national vigil Wednesday for victims of gun violence. ... Biden became the first president to attend the National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence, which has honored more than 1 million gun violence victims since the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting in Newtown, Conn. (Ward and Olander, 12/7)
Bloomberg:
Biden Pleads For New Assault Weapons Ban At Vigil For Shooting Victims
President Joe Biden pleaded for US lawmakers to again enact a ban on military-style semi-automatic rifles, outlining measures he believes would combat a scourge of gun violence in remarks at a vigil for shooting victims. (Gardner and Sink, 12/8)
Politico:
Inside The White House Gun Violence Initiative They Say Is Actually Working
Amid intense criticism from the left that the White House and Congress haven’t done enough to stop gun violence, the Biden administration has been underwriting an initiative that’s drawn barely any notice. The work started on the campaign trail, when Joe Biden pitched community violence intervention as a component of his gun violence prevention plan. Once he took office, Biden secured tens of billions of dollars that can be used for community violence intervention, which he and advocates say is critical for reducing recidivism rates. (Ward, 12/6)
Also —
ABC News:
Firearm Deaths Among Black Men At 28-Year High, Doctors Are Taking Steps To Reframe Gun Violence As One Of America's Major Health Crisis
"Gun violence is an incredible scourge in our country. Gun violence affects everybody, and that's an important thing to recognize. However, it affects certain groups far more than others. Black men speak to one of the greatest disparities, if not the greatest disparity," co-author Eric Fleegler, associate professor of pediatrics and emergency physician at Harvard Medical School, said in a statement. (Crittenden, 12/6)