Biden Is Out Of Covid Isolation After Second Negative Test

President Joe Biden left his prolonged isolation on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, reports on expectations for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing covid guidelines are mixed, with some expecting no change, others expecting relaxations when it comes to schools.

The New York Times: Biden Emerges From Isolation Again After Second Negative Coronavirus Test

President Biden left isolation on Sunday morning after a weeklong rebound case of Covid-19, heading to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware for a short getaway before resuming official travel. The president appeared in good spirits as he emerged from the White House in the early morning hours without a tie and headed to Marine One for the flight to the beach. “I’m feeling good,” he told reporters. (Baker, 8/7)

Will the CDC change its guidelines? Messages are mixed —

CBS News: CDC Expected To Relax COVID Guidelines As Kids Head Back To School

CBS News obtained a copy of the CDC draft document outlining the rationale for the change. While not yet final, the changes could include deemphasizing the "test to stay" strategy, in which students exposed to COVID-19 take regular tests to stay in the classroom. Schools would also be free to unwind strict social distancing measures, which the CDC's guidance has already effectively phased out. (Chen, Tin and Cook, 8/5)

NBC News: CDC To Keep Covid Mask, Isolation And Testing Guidelines In Place

With nearly 500 Covid-related deaths being reported every day in the U.S., on average, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection has no plans to ease up on restrictions anytime soon. The CDC is expected to publish an updated summary of its Covid guidance within the next week. According to a draft document reviewed by NBC News, there are no significant changes in the current advice to mask, test or isolate. (Edwards and Murphy, 8/5)

On the vaccine rollout —

ABC News: Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Off To Sluggish Start With Just 7,000 Doses In Arms

Following its emergency authorization last month, just 7,300 doses of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Americans across the country, newly updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals. (Mitropoulos, 8/5)

The Boston Globe: ‘It Feels Yucky’: Pediatricians Say They’re Discarding Vaccine Doses For The Youngest Amid Lack Of Demand

“It feels yucky. I hate waste,” said Dr. Wayne Altman, a family physician in Arlington. His practice has had a comparatively high uptake of vaccine, with about one-quarter of eligible patients getting it. Still, he has not once used up every dose in a vial. (Freyer, 8/7)

More on the spread of covid —

Anchorage Daily News: Kicked Off Their Cruises, COVID-Positive Tourists Are Going Home On Alaska Flights And Ferries

COVID-positive travelers say they were not allowed to board their cruise ship in Skagway this week. Instead, they say that Holland America helped them book travel on a state ferry and then an Alaska Airlines flight out of Juneau — the day after their positive tests. (Stremple, 8/7)

Bloomberg: Covid In Schools: Masks, Shots Helped Protect College Students From Infection

Vaccinated and masked college students had virtually no chance of catching Covid-19 in the classroom last fall, according to a sweeping study of 33,000 Boston University students that bolsters standard prevention measures. (Goldberg, 8/5)

Politico: Long Covid Could Become A Mass Disabling Event. Congress Has It On The Back Burner.

Democrats have introduced several bills to improve research and access to treatment for long Covid. So far, none have support from Republicans, who have raised a number of objections, including the difficulty of diagnosing and defining long Covid, more important issues need to be tackled and new economic aid programs can lead to fraud and abuse. In the House, the bills have yet to get a hearing or markup. In the Senate, some long Covid provisions were tucked into the pandemic preparedness bill that has seen no movement since it was passed out of committee in March. Asked what’s happening now with the pandemic preparedness bill, the committee’s top Republican Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) deadpanned: “Nothing.” (Ollstein, 8/8)

KHN: Journalists Put Polio, Price Transparency, And A Personal Covid Battle In Perspective

KHN senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed New York’s polio case with WBEZ’s “Reset With Sasha-Ann Simons” on Aug. 2. ... KHN senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed health insurance price transparency rules that took effect July 1 on WJR’s “The Pre W. Smith Show” on July 28. ... KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed his experience with covid-19 on WGUA’s “The Health Report” on Aug. 1. (8/6)

