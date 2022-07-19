Biden Might Declare A National Climate Emergency
The declaration could empower the administration to tackle some of its goals of reducing carbon emissions and fostering cleaner energy, The Washington Post reported. The scope and timing of an announcement was not clear.
The Washington Post:
Biden Considers Issuing Climate Emergency Declaration, Sources Say
President Biden is considering declaring a national climate emergency as soon as this week as he seeks to salvage his environmental agenda in the wake of stalled talks on Capitol Hill, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private deliberations. (Romm and Stein, 7/19)
On price curbs for drugs —
AP:
Partisan Lines Form Over Dem Drug Price Curbs, Economic Plan
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is warning that Democrats’ plans to curb drug prices would insert “socialist price controls” between Americans and the treatments they need as partisan battle lines form over a shrunken economic package that President Joe Biden wants Congress to complete within weeks. (Fram, 7/19)
Stat:
Lawmakers Urge HHS To Fine Drugmakers For Curtailing Drug Discounts
Dozens of lawmakers are demanding the Biden administration penalize drug companies that have curtailed discounts to a federal program, the latest fallout from an intensifying battle between the U.S. government and the pharmaceutical industry. (Silverman, 7/18)
Also —
The New York Times:
Democrats Navigate Nuanced Views On Abortion Among Black Voters
While Black voters remain overwhelmingly allied with the Democratic Party, some, especially older churchgoers, have a conservative streak when it comes to social issues like abortion. The best way to communicate to those members of her community, Ms. Smith-Pollard and other faith leaders said not long before the court ruled to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, would be to frame the response as not just a matter of abortion, but rather as part of a broader movement to restrict individual rights, including voting, marriage and control over one’s own body. (Kanno-Youngs, 7/18)
AP:
Paul Blames 'Secret Deal' For Sinking Judicial Nomination
Further exposing long-simmering tensions between the state’s two Republican senators, Paul commented on his own role in sinking the nomination last week of anti-abortion lawyer Chad Meredith for a federal judgeship in Kentucky. The White House abruptly abandoned the nomination on Friday, pointing to the home-state resistance from Paul, who is seeking a third term in the U.S. Senate in this year’s elections. (Schreiner, 7/18)