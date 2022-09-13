Biden Moves To Boost Domestic Biomanufacturing, Re-Energize Cancer Moonshot
President Joe Biden issued an executive order Monday to encourage biotech production and research in the U.S. as part of a strategy to compete with China in this space. Afterwards, speaking at the John F. Kennedy library in Boston, the president urged the nation to redouble efforts to eradicate cancer — a goal he called “bold, ambitious, and I might add, completely doable.”
Bloomberg:
Biden Signs Order To Boost Biomanufacturing, Compete With China
President Joe Biden signed an executive order laying out a strategy to bolster domestic biomanufacturing and reduce reliance on China for new medicines, chemicals and other products. Biden signed the order Monday morning before giving a speech in Boston. The White House will also hold a summit Sept. 14 to discuss the initiative and announce new investments in domestic research, development and production capabilities, according to a statement. (Griffin, 9/12)
AP:
Biden To Announce New Support For US Biotech Production
The initiative will seek to boost biomanufacturing in pharmaceuticals but also in other industries such as agriculture, plastics and energy. A senior administration official wouldn’t say how much funding will be announced Wednesday. Biomanufacturing processes can program microbes to make specialty chemicals and compounds, the fact sheet said. Biomanufacturing can be used to make alternatives to oil-based chemicals, plastics and textiles. (Rugaber, 9/12)
On the "moonshot" —
The Washington Post:
Biden Touts Cancer 'Moonshot' At JFK Library, But Challenges Remain
Leaning into the symbolism of President John F. Kennedy’s aspirational effort to send a man to the moon, President Biden on Monday sought to give a renewed boost to his own “cancer moonshot” initiative, aimed at cutting the U.S. death toll from the disease in half over the next 25 years. Biden delivered the speech on the 60th anniversary of Kennedy’s moonshot speech, speaking from the late president’s museum and library. It was a less-than-subtle effort to convince Americans that the goal of eradicating cancer is not hopelessly out of reach. (Wootson Jr., McGinley and Viser, 9/12)
AP:
Biden Hopes Ending Cancer Can Be A 'National Purpose' For US
President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.” At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort and hoping it, too, would galvanize Americans. “He established a national purpose that could rally the American people and a common cause,” Biden said of Kennedy’s space effort, adding that “we can usher in the same unwillingness to postpone.” (Miller and Johnson, 9/13)
NPR:
Biden Reignites Cancer Moonshot On Anniversary Of Kennedy's 1962 Moon Speech
"This cancer moonshot is one of the reasons why I ran for president," Biden said. "Cancer does not discriminate red and blue. It doesn't care if you're a Republican or a Democrat. Beating cancer is something we can do together." (Shivaram, 9/12)