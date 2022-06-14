Biden Not Deemed Close Contact To Becerra, Trudeau Covid Cases
The White House says President Joe Biden is not believed to be a close contact of either Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, who both announced positive covid tests shortly after attending the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Other lawmakers and entertainers also contract the virus in this latest surge.
The Washington Post:
Trudeau Again Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Meeting Biden At Summit Of The Americas
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time, days after meeting with President Biden and several other world leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. ... Trudeau met with several other U.S. officials during the trip, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), as well as the leaders of Argentina, Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic. Chilean President Gabriel Boric met with Trudeau in Ottawa on June 6. Trudeau also met with Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Google, and General Motors President Shilpan Amin. Trudeau also tested positive in January. He said he was fully vaccinated and received a third dose of a vaccine that month. (Coletta, 6/13)
AP:
HHS Secretary Becerra Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again
President Joe Biden’s top health official has again tested positive for COVID-19, less than a month after he came down with virus symptoms while on a trip to Germany. U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra woke up with symptoms again Monday morning and tested positive afterward, spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said. ... Becerra had joined Biden at the Summit of the Americas last week in Los Angeles. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he had tested positive after attending the event, which gathered dignitaries, diplomats and business leaders from across the hemisphere. (Murphy, 6/13)
AP:
US Sen. Wicker Of Mississippi Again Tests Positive For COVID
Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi has again tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Monday. ... Wicker, 70, attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in late May. Wicker was also diagnosed with COVID-19 in August last year and in February this year. He said in February that he is fully vaccinated against the virus. (6/14)
In other high-profile cases —
AP:
Ducey Gets COVID-19, Won't Visit Arizona Border With Pence
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t attend a planned political event Monday with former Vice President Mike Pence, his spokesman said. Ducey is asymptomatic and feels well, spokesman C.J. Karamargin said. (6/13)
AP:
No Satisfaction: Jagger Has COVID, Rolling Stones Gig Off
The Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam on Monday, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19. The band announced the cancelation in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam. There were no further details about his condition. (6/13)
People:
Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For COVID 1 Day After The Tony Awards
Hugh Jackman has again tested positive for COVID-19 one day after appearing at the 75th annual Tony Awards Sunday. Jackman shared the news of his coronavirus diagnosis with fans via an Instagram video on Monday. "I wanted you guys to hear it from me first that unfortunately this morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID again," he began. (Patterson, 6/13)