Biden-Sanders Rift Over Health Care Is Front-And-Center At Key Labor Union Event

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden represent two sides of the health care debate within the Democratic party. Jostling for the labor vote -- considered important for Democratic candidates -- they took shots at each other's plans. The separate remarks from the candidates came on the same day that a standoff between the United Auto Workers and General Motors escalated, with GM shifting health-care costs to striking workers.

The Washington Post: Biden And Sanders Take Fight Over Health Care To Union Workers

Former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) clashed sharply over health care in separate appearances before union members on Tuesday, intensifying one of the central policy disputes in the Democratic presidential race. Speaking at a forum hosted by the Philadelphia Council of the AFL-CIO, Biden touted his plan to expand the Affordable Care Act with an optional public insurance program. Without naming Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), he eagerly criticized the competing proposal they have championed as injurious to organized labor. (Sullivan and Weigel, 9/17)

The Associated Press: Sanders-Biden Feud Ramps Up In Front Of Key Union Audience

Speaking to reporters afterward, the Vermont senator repeatedly called out Biden by his first name, charging that “Joe” has a long record of voting against the interests of the working class. “All I wanted to do today was make it clear that in terms of the needs of working people, I don’t have a record I have to apologize for,” Sanders said. Earlier in the day, Biden took a jab at Sanders by reminding union members that the health care plan championed by the Vermont senator — known as “Medicare for All” — would ultimately force union members from their private insurance plans to a government-backed system. (Peoples, 9/17)

CNN: Sanders And Biden Battle Over Health Care For Union Workers As UAW Strikes

GM revealed that health care benefits for those on strike will soon come to an end, meaning the union will be forced to pick up the tab for COBRA coverage. Sanders, who has faced criticism over how his "Medicare for All" plan would impact unions and their negotiated benefits, argued that if his plan were the law of the land those striking wouldn't have to worry about their coverage. "Here you have a situation with UAW is out on strike. 49,000 workers. I am sure that in that 49,000 there are family members who are seriously ill, and yet the greed of General Motors -- which has the amount of money to pay their CEO something like $21 million a year -- they cut off the health care benefits for those 49,000 workers," Sanders said. (Nobles, 9/17)

Reuters: GM Stops Paying For Health Insurance For Striking Union Workers; Talks Continue

General Motors Co shifted health insurance costs for its striking workers to the United Auto Workers union as its members walked the picket line for the second day on Tuesday. The UAW on Monday launched the first company-wide strike at GM in 12 years, saying negotiations toward a new national agreement covering about 48,000 hourly workers had hit an impasse. (Woolston, 9/17)

Meanwhile, in other election news —

CNBC: Nancy Pelosi: No Need To Reinvent Health Care — Improve Obamacare

Democrats should focus on making improvements to Obamacare instead of trying to reinvent the wheel with “Medicare for All,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday. “God bless” 2020 Democratic presidential candidates putting forth Medicare for All proposals, Pelosi said in an interview with “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer. “But know what that entails.” (Lovelace, 9/17)

CBS News: Biden Releases New Iowa Digital Health Care Ad Emphasizing Family

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is rolling out a new digital advertisement in Iowa focused on health care, which he continues to make a signature issue of his candidacy. "When it comes to family, it's being there that counts," the narrator says. "Because every moment matters. And every family deserves to have good healthcare from day one. So let's build on Obamacare and finish the job." (Brewster, 9/17)

The Associated Press: Biden's Abortion Shift Tests The Politics Of His Faith

It was one of the first stress tests of Joe Biden's presidential campaign: A sudden reversal of his decades-long support for restricting federal funding of abortions. The move seemed sure to hurt the former vice president with Catholics, particularly those in the Midwest, whose support will be critical to winning the Democratic primary and the general election. But so far, Biden has faced little criticism over his shift on abortion funding relative to other aspects of his record, and polls show that he remains Catholic Democrats' overwhelming favorite in the presidential field. (Schor, 9/17)

