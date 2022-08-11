Biden Signs Bill Expanding Health Care For Vets Exposed To Burn Pits
“This is the most significant law our nation has ever passed to help millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their military service,” President Joe Biden said at the White House signing ceremony Wednesday.
AP:
Biden Signs 'Burn Pits' Help For Vets; A Personal Win, Too
President Joe Biden, whose elder son Beau died of cancer years after deploying to Iraq, signed legislation on Wednesday expanding federal health care services for millions of veterans who served at military bases where toxic smoke billowed from huge “burn pits.” ... The law, which Biden described as long overdue, caps a years-long battle to ensure treatment for chronic illnesses that veterans have blamed on burn pits, which were used to dispose of chemicals, tires, plastics, medical equipment and human waste on military bases. Estimates of affected troops run to 3.5 million. (Megerian, 8/10)
Military Times:
Biden Signs Burn Pit Exposure Health Bill Into Law
The president was surrounded at the ceremony by veterans’ rights advocates, many of whom urged legislative action in recent years and, one week ago, held an around-the-clock vigil on the Capitol steps to pressure lawmakers to complete the bill. The bill eventually reached Biden’s desk after it passed in Congress on August 2 following an array of procedural moves by senators. “By signing this historic legislation, President Biden ensured health care access to help save the lives of countless veterans affected by toxic exposure,” retired Lt. Gen Mike Linnington, CEO of Wounded Warrior Project, said after the bill’s signing. “This is without a doubt a great day for veterans across America.” (Shane III and Lehrfeld, 8/10)
The Hill:
Biden Signs Historic Health Care Bill Addressing Toxic Burn Pits. But What Exactly Are They?
While the veteran community has been sounding the alarm to the dangers of burn pits for years, many Americans still do not know what they are or their history. (O'Connell-Domenech, 8/10)
From KHN: After ‘a Lot of Doors Shut in Our Face,’ Crusading Couple Celebrate Passage of Burn Pit Bill