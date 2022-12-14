Biden Signs Respect For Marriage Act, Supporting Same-Sex Rights
The bill mandates federal recognition for same-sex marriages and stops states from denying the validity of out-of-state marriages based on sex, race, or ethnicity. The Salt Lake Tribune says Church of Latter-day Saints leaders were at the signing event, praising the law's religious exemptions.
The New York Times:
Biden Signs Bill To Protect Same-Sex Marriage Rights
President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday, mandating federal recognition for same-sex marriages and capping his own personal evolution toward embracing gay rights over the course of a four-decade political career. In an elaborate signing ceremony on the South Lawn, complete with musical performances from Cyndi Lauper and Sam Smith, Mr. Biden told thousands of supporters and lawmakers that the new law represents a rare moment of bipartisanship when Democrats and Republicans came together. (Shear, 12/13)
Salt Lake Tribune:
LDS Leaders At Biden Signing Event For Respect For Marriage Act
Even as representatives of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined others in celebrating President Joe Biden’s signing Tuesday of a measure codifying same-sex marriage, the Utah-based faith reaffirmed its belief in male-female marriage while praising the new law’s religious exemptions. (Fletcher Stack, 12/13)
More about LGBTQ+ health —
The Colorado Sun:
To Access Care, Many Older LGBTQIA+ Adults Go Back Into Closet
After living in the closet for more than 40 years, Cynthia Johnson left her marriage with her high school sweetheart and embarked on a new life. She started dating women, continued to pursue a career in ministry and learned to be on her own for the first time. Now, she’s 86 and largely back in the closet, “because I don’t trust how people are going to respond,” she said, “and they don’t need to know.” (Cleveland, 12/13)
Axios:
Report Details Online Harassment Of Trans Health Care Providers
Anti-transgender campaigns resulted in the online harassment of 24 different hospitals and health care providers in 21 states over a recent four-month period, according to a report from Human Rights Campaign shared first with Axios. (Fried, 12/13)
ABC News:
Colorado Springs Shooting Survivors To Speak Before Congress About Anti-LGBTQ Violence
Survivors of last month's Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will provide testimony on Wednesday at a House Oversight Committee hearing regarding anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, extremism and violence. The hearing, according to organizers, will address the ways in which anti-LGBTQ legislation and rhetoric is rising -- and may be fueling a rise in violence against LGBTQ Americans. (Alfonseca, 12/14)