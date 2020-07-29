Biden Urges Reliance On Science To Get Nation Through Pandemic
The presumptive Democratic nominee also says he hasn't been tested for COVID-19.
The Hill:
Biden Presses Science And Caution On Pandemic
Former Vice President Joe Biden emphasized the importance of approaching the coronavirus pandemic with caution and touched on his running mate selection process during a wide-ranging question-and-answer session with reporters on Tuesday. The remarks, which were made in Wilmington, Del., followed Biden's address unveiling his plan to combat racial inequality in the economy. When asked whether professional sports should be allowed amid the pandemic, Biden said, "They should just follow the science." (Manchester, 7/28)
Politico:
‘This Is Health Care Moonshot Time’: Pandemic Pulls Biden, Dems Further Left
The coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation it’s unleashed are pushing Joe Biden and the Democratic Party further to the left on health care. But it may not be far enough for some progressives. Biden keeps inching closer to the Bernie Sanders wing of the party without embracing “Medicare for All,” by proposing to lower the eligibility age of the entitlement program from 65 to 60 and potentially extend government coverage to an additional 23 million people. He’s also backing a robust government-run public health insurance option that would auto-enroll low-income people who lose their jobs and provide another choice for Americans covered under Obamacare or at their job. (Miranda Ollstein, 7/28)
Also —
Politico:
Biden Says He Hasn’t Been Tested For Coronavirus
Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he hadn’t yet been tested for coronavirus. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, made the acknowledgment when a reporter asked whether he could meet potential running mates in person to vet them. He was speaking at an in-person campaign event in Wilmington, Del., where he also urged more testing and contact tracing to combat the spread of Covid-19. (Choi, 7/28)