Biden’s Back-And-Forth On Abortion Rights Has Been A Hallmark Of His Congressional Career And Could Haunt Him In 2020

As former Vice President Joe Biden mulls a presidential run, his past with abortion rights could become baggage as he runs in a party that's shifted further away from the antiabortion movement. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) highlights the divide that's growing between incrementalist candidates and progressive ones.

The New York Times: How Joe Biden Struggled With Abortion Rights For Decades

It was a new era in Washington in 1981, and abortion rights activists were terrified. With an anti-abortion president, Ronald Reagan, in power and Republicans controlling the Senate for the first time in decades, social conservatives pushed for a constitutional amendment to allow individual states to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling that had made abortion legal nationwide several years earlier. The amendment — which the National Abortion Rights Action League called “the most devastating attack yet on abortion rights” — cleared a key hurdle in the Senate Judiciary Committee in March 1982. Support came not only from Republicans but from a 39-year-old, second-term Democrat: Joseph R. Biden Jr. (Lerer, 3/29)

The New York Times: Bernie Sanders Says ‘No’ To Incrementalism, Highlighting Divide Among Democrats

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced legislation this week to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, Democrats across the ideological spectrum were quick to express their support: moderates, liberals, even Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the often uncompromising progressive freshman. But not Bernie Sanders. When asked on Tuesday night whether he, too, supported the House bill, Mr. Sanders was defiant. “No,” he said tersely. “No,” he said again, when pressed. “The incremental reform that I support is phasing in ‘Medicare for all.’” (Ember, 3/29)

