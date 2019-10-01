‘Big Cultural Change’: VA Smoking Ban Has Some Vets Fuming, But Other Welcome The Change

Compared to those who have never served in the military, veterans smoke at double the rate—29% compared to 14%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Tuesday, the VA isn't allowing smoking or vaping inside or outside campuses.

The Associated Press: Smoking Ban At VA Facilities Has Some Veterans Fuming

Serving up drinks at the American Legion post in Concord, Jeff Holland gets a little testy when the talk turns to smoking. A Marine veteran who enjoys lighting up, the 44-year-old Holland fought unsuccessfully against a ban at the post that went into effect earlier this month. And starting Tuesday, he will be prohibited from smoking when he visits the nearby Manchester VA Medical Center in New Hampshire. It is part of a nationwide smoking ban outside all VA medical facilities that applies to visitors, patients and employees. (Casey, 10/1)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Veterans Affairs Medical Center To Enforce Stricter, Nationwide Smoking Ban Tuesday

At the main entrance of the New Orleans Veterans Affairs Medical Center, a large white easel with the words “No Smoking” sits about 50 feet from a long line of benches where several veterans are perched with cigarettes. Starting October 1, those veterans will be asked to move completely off campus to smoke. A nationwide smoking ban will be implemented at all veteran’s affairs facilities, including the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, which includes eight clinics serving 23 parishes. (Woodruff, 9/30)

