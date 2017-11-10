Big, Expensive Battle Brewing Between Pharma, Hospitals Over Drug Discount Program

The 340B program requires drugmakers to offer discounts of up to 50 percent on medicines sold to safety net hospitals and health centers that serve low-income populations. The Trump administration wants to slash reimbursement payments to providers. Meanwhile, Vermont is investigating if pharmaceutical companies have violated state law by giving gifts or payments to providers.

Politico: Hospitals And PhRMA Face Off Over Drug Prices And 340B Program

President Donald Trump promised to crack down on drug companies “getting away with murder,” but it turns out that it’s hospitals taking it on the chin over the cost of medicine. There’s a big, expensive fight brewing between the two powerful lobbies around a somewhat obscure drug discount program called 340B. (Pittman, 11/9)

Stat: Vermont Probes Whether Drug Makers Violated Its Gift Ban

The Vermont attorney general is investigating the extent to which drug and device makers may have violated state law by giving gifts or payments for other items to health care providers, according to a source familiar with the matter. The state banned industry gift giving to health care providers eight years ago over concerns such payments may influence medical practice, a contentious issue that later led the federal government to create a database to which drug and device makers must report any payments to physicians and teaching hospitals. (Silverman, 11/9)

In other pharmaceutical news —

Kaiser Health News: Pressure Builds To Cut Medicare Patients In On Prescription Deals

Medicare enrollees, who have watched their out-of-pocket spending on prescription drugs climb in recent years, might be in for a break. Federal officials are exploring how beneficiaries could get a share of certain behind-the-scenes fees and discounts negotiated by insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, who together administer Medicare’s Part D drug program. Supporters say this could help enrollees by reducing the price tag of their prescription drugs and slow their approach to the coverage gap in the Part D program. (Tribble, 11/10)

Stat: Sage Therapeutics Drug Reduces Postpartum Depression In Two Late-Stage Clinical Trials

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) reported positive results Thursday from two late-stage clinical trials of its lead drug brexanolone in women suffering from postpartum depression. Both brexanolone trials achieved their primary endpoints, but the results are not without question marks. An infusion of brexanolone reduced depressive symptoms compared to placebo after 60 hours of treatment in women with both severe and moderate postpartum depression. However, the antidepressive effect of brexanolone was modest and didn’t last long in women with moderate postpartum depression. (Feuerstein, 11/9)

