Big Opioid Settlement With 3 Drug Distributors Puts Cities In Tough Spot As States Have Upper Hand In Negotiating Distributions

A 21-page outline of the deal, obtained by The New York Times, looks at why cities and counties are struggling to sign on and how they could be losers in the $19.2 billion settlement. News is also on the problems Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum faces from alcohol abuse.

The New York Times: Opioid Settlement Offer Provokes Clash Between States And Cities

The three giant drug distributors are negotiating a deal with the states to end thousands of opioid lawsuits nationwide, in which they would pay $19.2 billion over 18 years and immediately submit to stringent monitoring requirements to assure that suspicious orders for prescription opioids would be halted. But although pressure is building to settle the costly, protracted litigation and bring relief to communities hit hard by addiction and overdose deaths, another group of plaintiffs is objecting strongly to the terms of the deal. Cities and counties, which have brought far more cases than state governments, say they are being blindsided by state attorneys general because the proposed agreement would give states control over the money that would trickle down to them. (Hoffman, 3/13)

The Hill: Gillum To Seek Treatment, Withdraw From Public Life

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) announced Sunday that he would withdraw from public life and seek treatment for alcohol abuse after being discovered intoxicated alongside a man suspected of overdosing on crystal meth in a Miami hotel room. In a statement, the former 2018 candidate for Florida governor admitted to developing an alcohol addiction after losing to now-Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), and declared that he would seek treatment. (Bowden, 3/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription