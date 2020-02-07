Big Tech’s Push Into Health Care Is So Last Year. Now It’s Big Retail That’s Making Waves.

Companies like BestBuy and Walmart are getting into the lucrative landscape. In other news from the health industry: Johnson & Johnson hit with another painful jury decision; workforce growth for those caring for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities plateaus; scope-of-practice legislation sparks debate; some nonprofit hospitals aren't earning their tax breaks; and more.

Stat: Big Retail May Be Next To Disrupt Health Care

Move aside, Big Tech. If 2017 was the year technology giants like Apple set their sights on the $3.5 trillion U.S. health care market, 2020 is shaping up to be the year in which a new set of entrants join the race. Retail and telecom giants including AT&T, Best Buy, and Walmart are turning key assets like wireless networks, mobile workers, and foot traffic into health care tools. (Brodwin, 2/6)

The Wall Street Journal: N.J. Jury Orders J&J To Pay $750 Million In Punitive Damages In Latest Baby Powder Verdict

A New Jersey state jury on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $750 million in punitive damages to four people who said their use of the company’s talcum powders caused a rare cancer, the latest legal loss for the health-care giant. The judge presiding over the trial, Ana C. Viscomi of New Jersey Superior Court, citing state law, said she planned to reduce the punitive award to $186.5 million, or about five times the $37.3 million in compensatory damages awarded by a separate jury in the first phase of the case last year. (Loftus, 2/6)

The Hill: Report: Turnover For Direct Support Staff For Americans With Disabilities Reaches 'Crisis' Level

The number of workers with intellectual and developmental disabilities integrated into the workforce has largely plateaued in the past year, and the national turnover rate for those providing direct support for such people is nearing 45 percent, according to a Thursday report from the ANCOR Foundation and United Cerebral Palsy (UCP). (Budryk, 2/6)

Modern Healthcare: Scope-Of-Practice Bills Stoke Debate Over Caregivers' Roles

As state lawmakers consider giving advanced practice practitioners more autonomy, some physicians are digging in to defend their turf. Legislatures in Ohio, Kansas and other states are reviewing bills that would remove the requirement that doctors must sign off on prescriptions before advanced practice registered nurses prescribe them to patients. The American Medical Association has continued to oppose expanding APPs' scope of practice, claiming that APPs cannot match physicians' education, training and expertise. (Kacik, 2/6)

Stateline: Some Nonprofit Hospitals Aren't Earning Their Tax Breaks, Critics Say

Cook County Health, which also includes John H. Stroger Hospital’s much smaller sister hospital, Provident, spent $377 million in uncompensated charitable care in 2019. It’s projecting that number will rise to $409 million this year. That can’t continue, Cook County Health’s interim CEO Debra Carey said in an interview in her office on a dreary, drizzly morning last month. “There will be a limit when we won’t be able to provide the same levels of care with the dollars we bring in,” she said. “We’ve pretty much already reached that limit.” (Ollove, 2/7)

Kaiser Health News: Patients Stuck With Bills After Insurers Don’t Pay As Promised

The more than $34,000 in medical bills that contributed to Darla and Andy Markley’s bankruptcy and loss of their home in Beloit, Wisconsin, grew out of what felt like a broken promise. Darla Markley, 53, said her insurer had sent her a letter preapproving her to have a battery of tests at the Mayo Clinic in neighboring Minnesota after she came down with transverse myelitis, a rare, paralyzing illness that had kept her hospitalized for over a month. (Weber, 2/7)

Kaiser Health News: Women Shouldn’t Get A Bill For An IUD … But Sometimes They Do

After a few months on daily contraceptive pills, Erica M. wanted something more reliable. She wanted an intrauterine device, a form of long-acting reversible contraception that doctors call one of the most effective forms of birth control. (Erica’s last name has been withheld due to privacy concerns.) It shouldn’t have been a problem. Erica, 23 at the time, had insurance through work. Under the Affordable Care Act, most health plans must cover all methods of birth control without any cost sharing. In fact, the birth control pills she was using were fully covered — she paid nothing out-of-pocket. (Luthra, 2/7)

