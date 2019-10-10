‘Big Win For Public Health’: California Bans Widely Used Pesticide Chlorpyrifos Linked To Brain Damage

The pesticide, used on a variety of crops from alfalfa to walnuts, has been said to cause brain damage in children and illnesses in others with compromised immune systems. By February, sales will cease, and farmers are to stop using it by the end of the 2020. The state is budgeting $5.6 million to help pesticide manufacturers develop a safer alternative.

The Associated Press: California Bans Pesticide Linked To Brain Damage In Children

A widely used agricultural pesticide that California environmental officials have said has been linked to brain damage in children will be banned after next year under an agreement reached with the manufacturer, state officials announced Wednesday. Under the deal, all California sales of chlorpyrifos will end on Feb. 6, 2020, and farmers will have until the end of 2020 to exhaust their supplies. (10/9)

Los Angeles Times: Chemical Companies Agree To End Fight Over Pesticide Ban

“For years, environmental justice advocates have fought to get the harmful pesticide chlorpyrifos out of our communities,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “Thanks to their tenacity and the work of countless others, this will now occur faster than originally envisioned. This is a big win for children, workers and public health in California.” California EPA Secretary Jared Blumenfeld said the agreement “avoids a protracted legal process while providing a clear timeline for California farmers as we look toward developing alternative pest management practices.” (Mohan, 10/9)

NPR: California Bans The Pesticide Chlorpyrifos

Chlorpyrifos is used primarily on crops such as alfalfa, almonds, citrus, cotton, grapes and walnuts. California environmental regulators have targeted the pesticide for years. They have designated chlorpyrifos as "a toxic air contaminant" that poses health threats when inhaled or exposed to the skin of bystanders. The agreement includes a ban on aerial spraying. (Gonzales, 10/9)

