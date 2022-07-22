Bill To Guarantee Contraception Access Passes House
The legislation, aimed at countering possible Supreme Court action, passed with 195 Republicans voting against it. Prospects in the Senate are uncertain. Meanwhile, stories of the costs and barriers to obtaining birth control are also in the news.
AP:
House OKs Bill To Protect Contraception From Supreme Court
The right to use contraceptives would be enshrined in law under a measure that Democrats pushed through the House on Thursday, their latest campaign-season response to concerns a conservative Supreme Court that already erased federal abortion rights could go further. The House's 228-195 roll call was largely along party lines and sent the measure to the Senate, where it seemed doomed. The bill is the latest example of Democrats latching onto their own version of culture war battles to appeal to female, progressive and minority voters by casting the court and Republicans as extremists intent on obliterating rights taken for granted for years. (Fram, 7/21)
The New York Times:
House Passes Bill To Ensure Contraception Rights After Dobbs
The measure passed 228 to 195, with eight Republicans joining Democrats in support. It would protect the right to purchase and use contraception without government restriction. The legislation drew only slightly more Republican support than two bills that the House passed last week, which aimed to ensure access to abortion in the post-Roe era; almost all Republicans were united in opposition. It was a far different result than just days earlier, when Democrats forced a vote on legislation to enact federal protections for same-sex marriages and drew the support of 47 Republicans — far more than expected. (Karni, 7/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Contraceptive Coverage Gaps Under Scrutiny Post-Roe V. Wade
Twelve years after the ACA became law, patients still struggle to get the appropriate medicine or device at no cost thanks to inconsistent insurance coverage. And the Supreme Court ruling that ended the federal right to abortion made access to affordable birth control and emergency contraception even more urgent for people seeking to prevent pregnancy. President Joe Biden's administration and congressional Democrats are paying renewed attention to how well health insurance companies adhere to the ACA's contraception coverage rule. Stiffer enforcement may follow. (Tepper, 7/21)
USA Today:
Walgreens Customers Say They're Being Denied Birth Control, Condoms
Customers are calling for a Walgreens boycott after claims that customers are being denied birth control and condoms went viral. Customers also claimed that they began receiving unsolicited baby formula samples in the mail after purchasing reproductive products or pregnancy tests. The stories reflect a tense transition period in America, as many U.S. states start adapting to the overturning of a federally protected right to a legalized abortion. (Edwards, 7/21)
On sudden relevance of the old idea of "maternity homes" —
KHN:
A Nearly Century-Old Maternity Home For Teens In The South Makes Plans For Expansion
An old, brick house in Charleston’s Wagener Terrace district stands out from its gentrified neighbors in several ways: It’s 14,000 square feet, built to accommodate around 30 people, and was constructed 90 years ago to provide shelter for pregnant girls. It still does just that. Pregnant teenagers with few options, often escaping dangerous living situations, come here to stay, give birth at a nearby hospital, and then return to the home to learn how to raise an infant. In recent years, these girls have been as young as 12. They are often victims of sexual abuse. (Sausser, 7/22)