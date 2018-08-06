Billionaire Finds Himself At Center Of Contentious Debate Over VA Privatization

Steve Cohen's organization funded mental health clinics for veterans across the country. The network of facilities has been closely watched by both sides of the debate -- to find proof that the private sector can do the job better than the VA or as a way to highlight the dangers of directing taxpayer money to unaccountable private groups.

ProPublica: Steve Cohen Is Spending Millions To Help Veterans. Why Are People Angry?

A thorough examination of the Cohen Network’s record — including internal documents, emails and dozens of interviews with current and former employees — reveals a different story from the one the Cohen Network tells about itself. The clinic at the University of Southern California was doomed by the Cohen Network’s mismanagement and insistence on a narrow focus that helped only a subset of veterans, former employees said. (Arnsdorf, 8/3)

In other veterans health care news —

KAZU: Santa Cruz Veterans Ready For VA To Change Stance On Pot

This is the monthly meeting of the Santa Cruz Veterans Alliance’s Compassion Program. Veterans gather to learn about local veterans services, talk to others who are self-medicating with marijuana and pick up a voucher for free cannabis at the SCVA’s dispensary. (Almanzan, 8/3)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Organic Therapy Helping Veterans Heal

Healing by horticulture is not a new concept. It doesn't work for everyone but Green Veterans, which recently opened a chapter in Milwaukee, is leveraging urban gardening and agriculture as an alternative therapy for people with PTSD and other trauma-related experiences, said Brian Sales, leader of the Milwaukee chapter of Green Veterans. (Jones, 8/5)

