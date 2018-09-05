Comcast Executive Nabbed For COO Position At Amazon-JPMorgan-Berkshire Health Initiative

The initiative from Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway is recruiting an executive team to help craft solutions to skyrocketing health care costs. The latest hire is Jack Stoddard, who has been credited with bringing an innovative approach at Comcast to employee health.

Bloomberg: Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan Health Venture Picks Operating Chief

Jack Stoddard, a longtime health-care executive, has been named as chief operating officer of the new health venture being launched by Amazon.com Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stoddard started Tuesday, according to a statement from the still-nameless health venture. He’ll work with Atul Gawande, the Harvard surgeon and writer who was named in June to run the initiative. (Tracer, 9/4)

Stat: Health Venture Led By Gawande Hires COO Who Reformed Comcast Benefits

His hiring adds another influential executive to the team being assembled by Amazon and its partners to take on the U.S. health care system. For the past year, Stoddard has infused digital services into health benefits provided by Comcast, which is credited with crafting one of the nation’s most innovative approaches to employee health. (Ross, 9/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription