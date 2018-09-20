Billionaires’ Initiative Targets Costs From Chronically Ill Patients, Which Make Up Vast Majority Of Health Spending

The initiative, created by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase, is geared toward cutting health care costs, and recent moves signal where officials are looking to improve spending.

Stat: Gawande-Led Venture Taps Consulting Giant To Hone Strategy For Chronically Ill

The health venture led by Dr. Atul Gawande is working with a global consulting powerhouse to hone its strategy for improving care of chronically ill patients who account for the vast majority of medical costs, according to a person familiar with the arrangement. The partnership with Boston-based Monitor Group, the business consulting arm of Deloitte, signals a desire to deliver stepped-up services — enabled by data and modern technology — to frequent users of health care within Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase, the companies that hired Gawande to rein in their 1.2 million employees’ health spending. (Ross, 9/20)

In other industry news —

The New York Times: Life Insurance Offering More Incentive To Live Longer

Brian and Carla Restid, a couple in their mid-60s, bought life insurance four years ago to protect their lifestyle in retirement. A year later, they upgraded to a pilot program offered by the insurer to get fitter, healthier and more energized. In exchange for working to improve their well-being and providing details about the process, they have saved $700 so far in premiums. (Sullivan, 9/19)

Bloomberg: Orthodonists Aren't Smiling About Teeth-Straightening Startups

It’s easier than ever to get straighter teeth. Orthodontists think that’s a big problem. Where metal braces installed in a doctor’s office were once the only way to correct misaligned teeth, a new method that uses removable clear aligners can eliminate a visit to an orthodonist and save patients thousands of dollars. That’s what led Deniece Hudson, who always dreamed of having straighter teeth, to a startup called SmileDirectClub. (Wolf, 9/20)

