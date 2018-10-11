Bills Banning Gag Clauses That Prevent Pharmacists From Offering Cheaper Alternatives Signed By Trump

The legislation won't directly impact the prices of drugs, but it may lower what some consumers pay at the pharmacy. President Donald Trump's signing was a contrast to the rancor over other health issues roiling through D.C.

The New York Times: Trump Signs New Laws Aimed At Drug Costs And Battles Democrats On Medicare

President Trump signed bipartisan legislation on Wednesday that would free pharmacists to tell consumers when they could actually save money by paying the full cash price for prescription drugs rather than using health insurance with large co-payments, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs. ... The back-and-forth over health care showed how prominent the issue has become in the midterm election campaigns. As the parties were coming together on prescription drug costs and fighting over Medicare, the Senate deadlocked on Wednesday over a Democratic proposal to block the expansion of cheap “short term” health insurance policies that do not have to cover maternity care or pre-existing conditions, a top priority of Mr. Trump’s. (Pear, 10/10)

The Associated Press: Trump Signs Bills To Help Patients Stop Overpaying For Drugs

The measures bar health plans or middlemen that manage pharmacy benefits from getting in between pharmacists and their customers. No longer can pharmacists be contractually prohibited from telling consumers when they would actually save money by not using their insurance plans. Such head-scratching situations can arise because of convoluted deals between drug companies, insurers, middlemen and pharmacies. (10/10)

The Hill: Trump Signs Bills Banning Drug Pricing 'Gag Clauses'

"This is very strong legislation to end these unjust gag clauses once and for all," Trump said during a signing ceremony at the White House. "All our citizens deserve to know the lowest price available at our pharmacies, and now that's what they'll be getting." (Hellmann, 10/10)

Stat: Trump Signs His First Drug Pricing Bill — But Whiffs On The Details

President Trump finally signed a bill that he says will lower drug prices. But don’t ask him to explain how. Flanked by members of Congress and pharmacists from around the country, Trump on Wednesday signed two bills banning so-called gag clauses, which prevent pharmacists from informing customers when it’s cheaper to buy a drug without insurance. Neither will directly lower prices; the changes will only affect what some people pay at the pharmacy counter. But that’s not how Trump explained it. (Florko, 10/10)

