Bipartisan Resistance Kills VA Reform Plan
The Washington Post and the AP note that a "sweeping" update to the largest health care system has been long-sought, but bipartisan efforts will now lead to a dismantling of the commission appointed to carry out downsizing. Mental health care access and substance abuse in the military are also reported.
The Washington Post:
Senators Kill Sweeping Plan To Reshape Sprawling VA Health Care System
A long-sought realignment of the country’s largest health care system was killed this week by bipartisan political resistance through a short news release from 12 senators who said they would not approve the nine nominees up for confirmation to establish the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission. And a costly four-year effort to reposition VA in an increasingly competitive health care market fell victim to the principle that, just as all politics is local, so, apparently, is any decision to shift services for a constituency as crucial as veterans. (Rein, 6/29)
AP:
Realignment Of Veterans' Healthcare Facilities On Hold
Proposed changes in veterans’ healthcare facilities in South Dakota and elsewhere are on hold for now. Some U.S. senators, including South Dakota’s Mike Rounds and John Thune, have agreed to dismantle a commission tasked by the Department of Veterans Affairs to carry out closures, downsizing and other significant changes to medical facilities. That means the VA Hospital in Hot Springs will remain open. (6/29)
In other military news —
NBC News:
U.S. Military Hasn't Implemented Measure To Help Service Members Seek Mental Health Care
The U.S. military has not yet put a six-month-old federal law designed to improve how service members get mental health care into effect, despite a recent rash of suicides in the Navy. The Brandon Act, which allows members of the military to confidentially seek mental health help, was signed into law by President Joe Biden in December under the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act. (Chan, 6/29)
Military Times:
Marine Corps, Army Report Disproportionate Substance Abuse, Mental Health Issues
Substance abuse and mental health challenges are disproportionately common in the Marine Corps and Army when compared to the other military services, according to a Rand study published Tuesday. And the reason may have more to do with culture than the individual troops themselves. (Myers, 6/24)