Birx Warns Of Pandemic’s ‘New Phase,’ Advises More Caution From Americans

"I want to be very clear: What we are seeing today is different from March and April," Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said during a CNN interview. "It is extraordinarily widespread. This epidemic right now is different ... and it's both rural and urban."

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Update: Deborah Birx Says U.S. Enters ‘New Phase’ Of Pandemic Amid Rising Death Toll

Deborah Birx, the physician overseeing the White House coronavirus response, warned Sunday that the United States had entered a “new phase” of the pandemic and urged people to take extreme health precautions as infections and deaths rise sharply throughout the country. “I want to be very clear: What we’re seeing today is different from March and April,” Birx told CNN’s “State of the Union,” noting that cases were increasing in rural and urban areas. “It is extraordinarily widespread.” (Hawkins and Iati, 8/2)

CNN: Dr. Deborah Birx: 'We Are In A New Phase' Of Coronavirus Pandemic With More Widespread Cases

Birx stressed that Americans need to follow health recommendations, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. "To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus," Birx said. "If you're in multi-generational households, and there's an outbreak in your rural area or in your city, you need to really consider wearing a mask at home, assuming that you're positive, if you have individuals in your households with comorbidities." (Stracqualursi, 8/2)

The Hill: Birx Says COVID-19 Outbreak Not Under Control Because 'People Are On The Move'

Deborah Birx said Sunday that the COVID-19 outbreak is not under control in the U.S. because Americans "are on the move." ... The White House coronavirus task force coordinator said she’s seen through recent travel to 14 states that Americans “are on the move.” (Coleman, 8/2)

In related news —

Bloomberg: Coronavirus News: Nancy Pelosi Says Deborah Birx Spreads Disinformation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she doesn’t trust information from the coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, the latest political skirmish over the U.S. response to the Covid-19 pandemic. President Donald Trump has been spreading disinformation about the virus and Deborah Birx “is his appointee, so I don’t have confidence there, no,” Pelosi said on ABC’s “This Week.” (Czuczka, 8/2)

Fox News: Pelosi Announces She Has 'No Confidence' In Top White House Coronavirus Adviser Deborah Birx

At the same time, Pelosi has praised Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH), as a "hero." Democrats have largely turned on Birx after a thinly sourced article in The New York Times criticized her for defending President Trump -- but Fauci, who has repeatedly changed his view on key aspects of the pandemic, is now seen as more willing to challenge the president. (Re, 8/2)

And Dr. Birx responds —

CNN: Birx Defends Herself As Pelosi Accuses Trump Administration Of Spreading Disinformation On Covid-19

Dr. Deborah Birx on Sunday strongly defended her record amid criticism from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she doesn't have confidence in the White House coronavirus task force coordinator's handling of the pandemic. On "State of the Union," Birx told CNN's Dana Bash that she has "tremendous respect" for Pelosi, but criticized a New York Times article last month that reported she had painted an optimistic view of the pandemic to the White House during a critical period in getting control of the virus. (Stracqualursi and Main, 8/2)

