Bivalent Boosters For Kids 5 And Up Likely Coming In October
Pfizer is developing a bivalent shot for children ages 5 to 11, and Moderna is creating one for those ages 6 to 17, Becker's Hospital Review reports. Currently, the new Pfizer booster is only for those 12 and older, and Moderna's is for 18 and up.
Becker's Hospital Review:
Omicron Boosters For Kids Expected By Mid-October: CDC
Retooled COVID-19 booster shots that target omicron subvariants could be authorized and available for children to receive within a month, the CDC said in an vaccination planning guide released Sept. 20. Pfizer is developing a bivalent vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, while Moderna's would be eligible for those ages 6 to 17. (Bean, 9/21)
ABC News:
Updated Boosters For Elementary School-Aged Children 'Weeks' From Authorization: FDA Vaccine Chief
"I'm confident that we're only a matter of weeks away" from authorizing the 5-11 age range, FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said during an event with the COVID-19 Vaccine Education and Equity Project. Marks said that the youngest age group, kids under 5, was still "a few months away" from authorization. (Jhaveri, Haslett and Salzman, 9/21)
Stat:
Catalent Is Scolded By FDA At A Plant That Helps Make Covid-19 Vaccines
Catalent, one of the largest contract manufacturers in the pharmaceutical industry, was cited by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a series of quality control failures at a facility in Bloomington, Ind., the same plant where the company helps produce two Covid-19 vaccines. (Silverman, 9/21)
The Boston Globe:
COVID-19 Vaccination Continues To Lag For The Youngest Children In Mass.
In June, the federal government recommended COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 months through 4 years old, but Massachusetts parents, like their counterparts across the country, have been slow to bring their children in for the shots. Only 16 percent of children in that age group have had at least one shot, according to the state Department of Public Health. (Finucane and Dixon, 9/21)
AP:
State Employees Likely To Get 1K Bonuses For COVID Booster
Under a tentative deal Washington state employees would get $1,000 bonuses for receiving a COVID-19 booster shot. The agreement between the state and the Washington Federation of State Employees also includes 4% pay raises in 2023, 3% pay raises in 2024 and a $1,000 retention bonus, The Seattle Times reported. (9/22)