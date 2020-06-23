Black Americans Four Times More Likely To Be Hospitalized Confirming Long-Standing Disparity Issues

The latest report showing that Black Americans are disproportionately affected by the pandemic comes from CMS. The agency's administrator, Seema Verma, said the numbers show the need to value-based care, rather than fee-for-service models that don't focus on quality of care for patients.

The Associated Press: Medicare Data: Blacks Likelier To Be Hospitalized For COVID

Blacks were nearly four times more likely than whites to be hospitalized with COVID-19 among people with Medicare, the government said Monday. The analysis from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also found that having advanced kidney disease was an even more severe risk indicator for hospitalization than race, ethnicity, or being poor. “It reconfirms long-standing issues around disparities and vulnerable populations,” said Medicare administrator Seema Verma, adding that “race and ethnicity are far from the only story.″ (Alonso-Zaldivar, 6/23)

The Wall Street Journal: Federal Study Of Medicare Recipients Finds Coronavirus Impacting Black People Disproportionately

Black people on Medicare, a program for people 65 and older, had the highest hospitalization rate for coronavirus, with 465 cases per 100,000 beneficiaries. Hispanics had 258 hospitalizations per 100,000 people on Medicare and Asians had 187 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the federal health insurance program for seniors. White people on Medicare had 123 coronavirus hospitalizations per 100,000. Each hospitalization costs Medicare about $23,000. Older Americans and those with medical conditions were the hardest hit. (Armour, 6/22)

NPR: Racial Disparities In COVID-19 Highlighted In New Medicare Claims Data

New federal data reinforces the stark racial disparities that have appeared with COVID-19: According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Black Americans enrolled in Medicare were hospitalized with the disease at rates nearly four times higher than their white counterparts. Disparities were also striking among Hispanics and Asian Americans. Hispanics were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized as whites, while Asian Americans were about 50% more likely. Black and Hispanic beneficiaries were more likely to test positive for the coronavirus as well, CMS Administrator Seema Verma said. (Godoy, 6/22)

Reuters: Black Americans Hospitalized For COVID-19 At Four Times The Rate Of Whites, Medicare Data Shows

“The disparities in the data reflect longstanding challenges facing minority communities and low income older adults,” said Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which released the data. The data showed that more than 325,000 Medicare beneficiaries were diagnosed with COVID-19 between Jan. 1 and May 16. Of those, more than 110,000 were hospitalized. (O'Donnell and Roy, 6/22)

WBUR: Black Medicare Patients With COVID-19 Nearly 4 Times As Likely To End Up In Hospital

Previous data has already shown that older Americans in general are more likely to develop severe cases of COVID-19; but the new CMS data highlights that, even among this group, racial and health disparities are dramatic. (Godoy, 6/22)

The Hill: Black Americans Four Times More Likely To Be Hospitalized For COVID-19: Medicare Data

More than 325,000 people on Medicare were diagnosed with COVID-19 between Jan. 1 and May 16, and 110,000 people on Medicare were hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis this year through May 16, based on the data. Medicare payments for fee-for-service hospitalizations totaled $1.9 billion, with an average cost of $23,094 per hospitalization, CMS said. (Klar, 6/22)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Medicare Data Reveals Who Is At High Risk For COVID-19

Verma said the data show the need to focus on value-based care, rather than fee-for-service models that don't focus on quality of care for patients. "Our fee-for-service system is consistently showing itself to be insufficient for our most vulnerable Americans," Verma said. (Christ, 6/22)

The Washington Post: Income Emerges As A Major Predictor Of Coronavirus Infections, Along With Race - The Washington Post

Income is a potent force along with race in determining who among the nation’s vulnerable, older population has been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to a federal analysis that lays bare stark disparities in the pandemic’s toll. The findings released Monday are based on billing records for people on Medicare who have contracted the virus. They echo the commonly understood pattern that black Americans are more likely to test positive for the virus and to be hospitalized for covid-19, the disease it causes, than other racial and ethnic groups. But they also point to the role of poverty as the pandemic has sped through U.S. communities in the winter and spring. (Goldstein, 6/22)

In other news from CMS —

Modern Healthcare: Continuous Medicaid Eligibility Linked With Fewer Coverage Gaps

A new study by researchers at George Washington University found that children who are guaranteed continuous Medicaid eligibility are less likely to experience gaps in insurance coverage, but it's unclear if they had better health outcomes. Twenty-four states offered 12-month continuous eligibility for children in Medicaid, which helps ensure that kids don't lose coverage because of income changes and paperwork burdens, during the study period of 2016 to 2018. Researchers compared health measures for children under 18 in those states to those among children in states that don't offer continuous eligibility. (Livingston, 6/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription