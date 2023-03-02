Black Americans Twice As Likely To Use ER Facilities For Mental Care

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says Black Americans are nearly twice as likely to go to hospital emergency departments for mental health care than white Americans; Axios links this to which groups face extra barriers to finding care. Meanwhile, a push to ban TikTok advances.

Axios: CDC: Black Americans Most Likely To Go To ER For Mental Health Care

Black Americans are nearly twice as likely as white Americans to go to hospital emergency departments for mental health care, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report based largely on pre-pandemic data. Demand for behavioral health services is swamping the health care system, but those turning to an ER indicate which groups might be facing extra barriers to care. (Moreno, 3/1)

On the health effects of TikTok —

Politico: GOP Rams Through TikTok Ban Bill Over Dem Objections

Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee forced through a bill that could effectively ban TikTok from all mobile devices in the U.S. despite united opposition from Democrats — a rare breakdown of congressional bipartisanship on the alleged threat posed by Chinese tech. “Everybody knows what TikTok is,” committee Chair Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on Tuesday as the panel debated the fate of the popular Chinese-owned video app. “It’s too dangerous to be on our phones as members of Congress. In my judgment, it’s too dangerous to be on our children’s phones. That’s the whole point of this bill.” (Bordelon, 3/1)

On abortion —

Medill News Service: How Policymakers Could Tweak HIPAA To Protect Abortion Records

Patient privacy law offers little protection if law enforcement requests a person’s medical records — an issue that’s fueled concern as states impose restrictions on abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. “I think it’s important to know that right now, your health records aren’t necessarily protected. And that is because HIPAA privacy protections weren’t prepared for this moment,” said Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), referring to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which protects patient medical records. (Kalra, 3/2)

AP: Anti-Abortion Allies Change Tactics After Post-Roe Defeats

Republicans and their anti-abortion allies, who suffered a series of defeats in ballot questions in states across the political spectrum last year, are changing tactics as new legislative sessions and the new election season start. n states where citizens have direct access to the ballot, Republicans are considering ways to prevent another loss in an abortion-rights referendum. In some states, Republicans are considering exemptions to sweeping bans or looking at ways to prevent abortions besides trying to roll back the number of weeks during which an abortion is allowed. (Levy, 3/1)

In other health and wellness news —

CNBC: Why American Men Die Younger Than Women On Average And How To Fix It

Men die younger than women in the United States, on average. American women had a life expectancy of 79 years in 2021, compared with men’s, which was only about 73, according to CDC data. “As long as records have been kept in all countries, women have lived longer than men,” said Amelia Karraker, a program official at the National Institute on Aging. “Across, basically, almost every major cause of death, men are more likely to die than women are.” (Morabito, 3/1)

Good Morning America: ER Doctor Warns About 'Dangerous' Grill Brushes And Injuries In Viral Video

An emergency room doctor is opening up about "one of the most interesting cases" she's seen in her career so far and, in the process, warning people about wire grill brush injuries. Dr. Meghan Martin, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, opened up about the case in a Feb. 18 TikTok post and since then, it's gone viral, garnering over 34 million views in less than two weeks. (Yu, 3/2)

CBS News: What's A Borg? The Latest College Drinking Trend, Explained

TikTok has given us a peek into the latest college drinking trend: the borg. The name is short for "blackout rage gallon" and consists of students taking a gallon jug of water, emptying it a bit to fit in their desired amount of alcohol and adding in some sort of flavoring like water-enhancing drops or powdered drink mixes. The hashtag #borg has garnered more than 74.7 million views on TikTok. (Moniuszko, 2/28)

Politico: Cindy McCain Tapped As Head Of World Food Program

Cindy McCain is set to take over as head of the United Nations’ World Food Program, putting the longtime political spouse at the top of the globe’s largest humanitarian group and on the frontlines of a growing global food crisis. The United Nations will announce McCain’s appointment Thursday, according to two people familiar with the matter. The move caps a sharp rise in the global food policy realm for McCain, a close political ally of President Joe Biden and the wife of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz). (Hill, 3/1)

