Block On Kentucky’s Abortion Ban Remains
A judge says there is a "substantial likelihood" that Kentucky's near-total abortion ban violates the state's constitution. Other regional abortion news is reported from Missouri, Minnesota, Indiana, Wyoming, and other states.
AP:
Kentucky Judge Extends Block Of State's Abortion Ban
A Kentucky judge granted an injunction on Friday that prevents the state’s near-total ban on abortions from taking effect, meaning the state’s two clinics can continue providing abortions, for now. Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry’s ruling says there is “a substantial likelihood” that Kentucky’s new abortion law violates “the rights to privacy and self-determination” protected by Kentucky’s constitution. (Lovan, 7/22)
In news on out-of-state abortion services —
AP:
St. Louis To Help Women Get Out-Of-State Abortion Access
St. Louis has joined the growing list of Democrat-led cities seeking to help women gain abortion access, even in red states that have largely banned the procedure. Not long after Democratic Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday signed a measure providing $1 million for travel to abortion clinics in other states, Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued to stop what he called a “blatantly illegal move to spend Missourians’ hard-earned tax dollars on out-of-state abortions.” (Salter, 7/22)
AP:
Minnesota Abortion Clinic Braces For Tide Of Out-Of-Staters
In the waiting room at WE Health Clinic in Duluth, patients from Wisconsin and Texas sit among Minnesotans — the leading edge of an expected uptick in out-of-state patients following the Supreme Court’s removal of the federal right to abortion. (Ahmed, 7/23)
On other abortion news across the states —
AP:
Indiana Republicans Pairing Abortion Ban With Services Boost
Indiana Republican lawmakers are pairing a proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state with promises to boost spending toward helping pregnant women, young children and adoptions. Republicans say the proposals show dedication to mothers and babies. Democrats say Republicans have underfunded such programs for years and rejected earlier efforts to help pregnant women. (Rodgers and Davies, 7/22)
AP:
Wyoming Abortion Ban Expected To Take Effect In Coming Days
Most abortions will become illegal in Wyoming on Wednesday after Gov. Mark Gordon gave the go-ahead Friday under a new state law. The law bans abortions except in cases of rape or incest or to protect the mother’s life or health, not including psychological conditions. (Gruver, 7/22)
NBC News:
State Legislators Look To Mexico For Direction In Fight For Abortion Rights
State legislators have turned their attention to their neighbor to the south for guidance and direction about how to navigate a newly restrictive legal landscape in the U.S. regarding abortion. Mexico's Supreme Court decriminalized abortion last year, loosening decades of restrictive laws in the predominately Catholic nation, leading to more permissive laws in several of its states. (Edelman, 7/24)