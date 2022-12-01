Blood Donation Eligibility Likely To Be Expanded For Gay, Bisexual Men
The FDA is drafting plans to update its current guidelines in order to allow blood donations from gay or bisexual men in monogamous relationships without donors having to remain abstinent for three months.
The Wall Street Journal:
FDA Plans To Allow More Gay, Bisexual Men To Donate Blood
Gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships would be allowed to donate blood without abstaining from sex under guidelines being drafted by the Food and Drug Administration, people familiar with the plans said. The change would be a departure from U.S. policy that for many years barred men who have sex with men from donating blood. (Whyte and Marcus, 11/30)
Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day —
CBS News:
On World AIDS Day, Those Impacted By Disease Hope Others Recognize Their Fight
Thursday is World AIDS Day, a day to remember those who died due to AIDS-related complications and an opportunity to uplift the lives of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS."I was told I was HIV-positive, and in the same breath, my doctor said get your affairs in order, you have an average of two to three years to live," Brooklyn resident Alejandro Santiago said. That was back in 1992 when Santiago was 33 years old, and the HIV/AIDS crisis was sweeping across the nation. (Dias, 12/1)
The Guardian:
‘I Lost My Retirement, My Career, My Home’: The HIV Laws Still Criminalizing Americans
Robert Suttle was 30 when he was arrested and imprisoned for the felony of “intentional exposure to the Aids virus”. He had met the man at a gay club on New Year’s Eve 2007 and they had quickly begun a relationship. Suttle says he disclosed his status as HIV-positive to his partner immediately. However, when the couple separated a few months later, the man pressed charges claiming that Suttle had not disclosed his status. Suttle now views this as “retaliation” over the breakup. (Abraham, 11/30)
Reuters:
COVID Hit HIV Detection In Europe, Threatens Eradication Progress
The number of people in Europe with undiagnosed HIV has risen as testing rates fell during the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening a global goal of ending the disease by 2030, a report said. (11/30)
NBC News:
DHS Warns Of Domestic Terror Threats To LGBTQ, Jewish And Migrant Communities
In a terrorism advisory bulletin, the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday raised concerns about potential threats to the LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities from violent extremists inside the United States. (Ainsley, 11/30)
In related news on the spread of mpox —
Politico:
Biden Administration Prepares To End Monkeypox Emergency Declaration
The Biden administration is eyeing an end to its public health emergency declaration for mpox, a sign that officials believe they’ve brought the monthslong outbreak under control. Health officials are likely to issue a 60-day notice later this week for winding down the declaration, two people with knowledge of the matter told POLITICO. Such a move would put it on track to officially expire by Jan. 31. (Cancryn, 11/30)