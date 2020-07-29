Blood Test To Detect Alzheimer’s–Years Before Symptoms–Within Reach: Study
The new research of a potential blood test offers hope for Alzheimer's research and treatment as the degenerative disease can now only be diagnosed through scans or spinal taps after memory has already faltered.
The New York Times:
‘Amazing, Isn’t It?’ Long-Sought Blood Test For Alzheimer’s In Reach
A newly developed blood test for Alzheimer’s has diagnosed the disease as accurately as methods that are far more expensive or invasive, scientists reported on Tuesday, a significant step toward a longtime goal for patients, doctors and dementia researchers. The test has the potential to make diagnosis simpler, more affordable and widely available. The test determined whether people with dementia had Alzheimer’s instead of another condition. (Belluck, 7/28)
USA Today:
Studies Show A New Blood Test Can Accurately Diagnose Alzheimer's
Researchers at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference on Tuesday presented the results of multiple studies of whether a blood test could distinguish Alzheimer's disease from other forms of dementia. In one study published in JAMA, researchers said the blood test could could identify Alzheimer's disease and even detected signs of disease 20 years before cognitive problems were expected in a group of people who carry a rare genetic mutation. (Alltucker, 7/28)