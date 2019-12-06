Bloomberg Unveils Sweeping Proposal To Tackle Gun Violence, Cementing Issue As Core Part Of His Campaign

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is calling for a ban on all assault weapons, mandatory permits for gun purchasers and a new position in the White House to coordinate gun violence prevention. Bloomberg revealed the plan in Aurora, Colo., the site of a 2012 massacre at a movie theater.

The Associated Press: Bloomberg Gun Plan: Permits, Assault Weapon Ban, Age Limits

Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg unveiled a gun control policy on Thursday just steps from the site of one of Colorado's worst mass shootings, calling for a ban on all assault weapons, mandatory permits for gun purchasers and a new position in the White House to coordinate gun violence prevention. “I’ve been all in on the fight against gun violence for 15 years, and I’m just getting started,” Bloomberg declared. “As president, I will work to end the gun violence epidemic once and for all." (Peoples, 12/5)

The New York Times: Bloomberg Proposes Sweeping Gun Agenda, Including Federal Licensing

Mr. Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and the most recent entrant in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, paired the policy announcement with a visit to Aurora, Colo., the site of a 2012 massacre at a movie theater that left a dozen people dead and many more injured. He appeared with State Representative Tom Sullivan of Colorado, whose son was killed in the Aurora shooting. Mr. Sullivan, a Democrat, was elected to the Legislature in 2018, unseating an incumbent Republican. Mr. Sullivan said in an interview that he was endorsing Mr. Bloomberg for president because he trusted him above all the other candidates to wage a fight for stricter gun laws. (Burns, 12/5)

Politico: Bloomberg Unveils Sweeping Gun Control Plan

“We have to make sure that we build for the future so no one else has to go through this,” he said. “And I want to say how grateful I am for your leadership. You are making the world a better place and hopefully we don't have to have that many more meetings like this one.” Since entering the Democratic presidential primary last month, Bloomberg has been amplifying his gun control record as he seeks to win over a party that hasn’t settled on a frontrunner. Gun control is a popular issue with the left flank of the party that is otherwise distrustful of the former New York City mayor’s vast wealth — an estimated $54.7 billion — and routine financial support of Republicans over the years. (Goldenberg, 12/5)

In other news —

CNN: Nancy Pelosi: Obamacare 'Could Be A Path To Medicare For All'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that the process of improving the Affordable Care Act "may lead to 'Medicare for All,' " suggesting that she could prove amenable to the health care proposal that has become a rallying cry for many progressives. The comments highlighted the speaker's shifting tone in addressing the relationship between the two plans supported by Democrats. (Kelly, 12/6)

