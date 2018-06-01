Blue Cross of Texas Agrees To Delay Plans To Scrutinize ER Visits

Consumer groups and doctors have argued that patients needing care may delay seeking help because they fear the insurer could opt to not cover the emergency department services.

Houston Chronicle: Blue Cross Blue Shield Will Delay Its Controversial ER Denial Program

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas has agreed to a 60-day delay of a contentious program to step up scrutiny of out-of-network emergency room claims and deny those determined after-the-fact not to be true emergencies. The program could potentially affect about a half million Texans who have Blue Cross and Blue Shield health maintenance organization, or HMO, plans. It was set to roll out June 4. (Deam, 5/31)

Dallas Morning News: Blue Cross Agrees To Delay Controversial Change To Emergency Room Claim Process

The plan outraged consumer groups, medical professional organizations and others who worried that such a process would force consumers to self-diagnose, when the average person does not have the medical expertise needed to do so. (Rice, 5/31)

News outlets also report on other hospital-related developments -

Nashville Tennessean: Nashville General Hospital Gives CEO New Contract With No Terms

A small group of Nashville General Hospital leaders made a surprise move Thursday night, offering the CEO of the cash-strapped safety-net hospital a new three-year contract and saying details of the contract will be ironed out later. ... Thursday’s decision was pushed through by four members of the Hospital Authority Board, which oversees Nashville General. The four strongly supported [CEO Joseph] Webb and said he had waited too long for job security. (Kelman, 5/31)

Des Moines Register: Broadlawns 'Psychiatric Urgent Care' Clinic Will Take Walk-In Patients

A Des Moines hospital is offering an alternative for Iowans who have had to wait weeks or even months for initial appointments for depression, anxiety or other common mental health issues. Broadlawns Medical Center will open its new “psychiatric urgent care” clinic Monday. Leaders of Polk County's public hospital say the clinic, which will accept walk-in patients, will help address the area’s shortage of services for people with mental health issues. (Leys, 5/31)

The Star Tribune: Dayton Signs Bill For Beds At Regions

Gov. Mark Dayton this week signed legislation that grants Regions Hospital in St. Paul licenses for 55 new hospital beds. The new law specifies that 15 beds are to be used for inpatient mental health, and 40 beds for other services. In addition, five unlicensed beds for mental health patients with short-term needs are to be added at Regions. (Snowbeck, 5/31)

Los Angeles Times: Woman Found Dead In Stairwell Of San Francisco Hospital Property Was Missing From Nearby Care Facility

A woman found dead in a stairway on the grounds of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital was identified by officials as a resident of a nearby care home who had been missing for 10 days. The death of Ruby Anderson — who was discovered in a stairwell of the power plant building Wednesday afternoon — prompted swift changes on the sprawling campus as officials acknowledged gaps in security protocols. (Tchekmedyian, 5/31)

Dallas Morning News: Hospitals Prep For Dallas Heat Wave: Here's What Doctors Say You Should Know

[W]ith the heat index in Dallas forecast to reach 108 by Saturday, local health care providers and emergency management teams are prepping for a potential spike in heat-related medical issues. (Rice, 5/31)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription