‘Born Alive’ Anti-Abortion House Bill Faces Criticism Over ‘Extremist Values’

Abortion-rights groups criticize the anti-abortion bill, even though it's passage in the House was largely symbolic. Separately, ballot measures tend to affirm that most voters support abortion rights. Other reproductive and gender health news is reported from Montana, Alabama, and Wisconsin.

Newsweek: Abortion-Rights Groups Attack GOP's 'Extremist' Born Alive Abortion Bill

A number of abortion-rights groups have criticized the GOP after House Republicans pushed through a bill requiring an infant born during or after an attempted abortion to receive medical care. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act passed in a House 220-210 vote on Wednesday, with Texas' Henry Cuellar the only Democrat to support the measure. (Palmer, 1/12)

KHN: Ask Voters Directly, And Abortion Rights Wins Most Ballot Fights

This is shaping up as a critical year in the country’s battle over abortion rights, as both sides struggle to define a new status quo after the Supreme Court struck down the nearly half-century-old constitutional right last year. (Rovner, 1/13)

In other news on abortion across the states —

AP: Stricter Medicaid Abortion Process Up For Debate In Montana

Officials in Republican-controlled Montana on Thursday heard comments against a health department proposal to require prior authorization to pay for abortions for Medicaid patients. Critics say the proposal would unnecessarily reduce access and delay or even prevent abortion care for low-income women. (Beth Hanson, 1/13)

Business Insider India: Alabama's Attorney General Threatened To Prosecute People Seeking Abortion Pills. A Day Later, He Walked It Back

In a stern statement released Tuesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he would prosecute people who seek out and take abortion pills, despite a green light from the federal government for retail pharmacies to distribute them to the public. The declaration shocked reproductive justice advocates. Then just a day later, Marshall walked back his remarks, saying he only intended to target providers, not patients. (Dzhanova, 1/12)

Meanwhile, in news on LGBTQ+ matters —

Associated Press: Wisconsin Republicans Block Ban On ‘Conversion Therapy’

Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. (Venhuizen, 1/12)

The Hill: Transgender Youth Health Care Bans Have A New Target: Adults

Lawmakers in at least three states this year have filed legislation meant to restrict access to gender-affirming health care for individuals as old as 26, an escalation of a battle waged nationwide last year over whether children should be able to access certain prescription medications and procedures. (Migdon, 1/13)

