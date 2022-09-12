Boston Children’s Hospital Threatened Again
The type of threat wasn't specified, the Boston Globe explains, but two weeks ago the hospital faced a bomb threat. Reports say hospital staff involved with treating transgender children have also been harassed. Other media outlets cover nursing home and nursing staff strikes, and health worker cuts.
The Boston Globe:
Police Investigating Another Threat Called In To Boston Children’s Hospital
A threat was called in to Boston Children’s Hospital on Friday, less than two weeks after the hospital received a bomb threat, police said. Officer Andre Watson, a Boston Police Department spokesman, said the hospital reported the threat at 11:39 a.m. Friday. Watson said the hospital wasn’t evacuated, and details on the nature of the threat weren’t immediately available. It remains under investigation. (Andersen, 9/9)
In news about striking workers and layoffs —
AP:
Strikers Settle Contract At 13 Pennsylvania Nursing Homes
Hundreds of striking nurses prepared to return to work as their union announced a tentative contract agreement Friday with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. After reaching agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare on Thursday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers had come to terms with a second operator, Priority Healthcare. (9/9)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
UW Nurses May Avoid Strike After Tentative Settlement Reached
A proposed settlement that would avert a nurses' strike at one of Wisconsin's largest hospitals was reached Sunday by the negotiating teams for UW Nurses United and UW Health hospital officials in Madison. (Van Egeren, 9/11)
Crain's Detroit Business:
Beaumont-Spectrum Lays Off 400 In Cost Cuts Post-Merger
Beaumont Health Spectrum Health is laying off 400 management and non-patient facing workers statewide, it confirmed Friday. The newly merged health system said in a statement that it will cut 400 positions from its staff of 64,000 as part of a cost-reduction plan alluded to in its first consolidated financial report Aug. 18. (Watson, 9/9)
CNBC:
Amazon Plans Job Cuts In Health-Care Unit After Shuttering Telehealth
Amazon is preparing to cut more than 150 jobs as it winds down its telehealth offering known as Amazon Care, according to filings submitted in Washington state. Amazon said 159 employees will be laid off from Amazon Care, based on Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filings submitted late Thursday. The WARN Act requires employers to provide advance notice, generally within 60 days, of mass layoffs or plant closings. (Palmer, 9/9)