Boston U. Biolab To Join Fight Against World’s Deadliest Microbes

On Wednesday, after more than a decade of debate, the university's high-security lab cleared the final step necessary to begin researching infectious agents with the designation of being Biosafety Level 4 pathogens.

Boston Globe: BU Biolab Gets Final Approval To Begin Research On Deadly Microbes

The Boston Public Health Commission on Wednesday gave the final approval for Boston University’s high-security laboratory to start research on the world’s deadliest microbes, ending a decade and a half of controversy. The commission’s OK was the final step allowing the study of Biosafety Level 4 pathogens — those that have no treatment or vaccine, such as Ebola. Level 4 research could begin in a month or two at the facility, called the National Emerging Infectious Disease Laboratories. (Freyer and McDonald, 12/6)

WBUR: Boston University To Begin Researching World's Deadliest Infectious Diseases At 'Biolab'

The Boston Public Health Commission gave that approval Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control had given approval late last year. The lab has been open but awaiting the final go-ahead for the highest-tier infectious disease research. Ronald Corley, director of BU's National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratory, joined WBUR to discuss. (Mullins, 12/6)

