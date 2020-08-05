Both Sides Give Moderate Concessions In Stimulus Deal Negotiations
But lawmakers and the White House are still far apart on big-ticket items. Republicans say Democrats are taking too hard a negotiating line as the Senate's scheduled August recess looms.
AP:
Progress Slow As Urgency Grows On Virus Relief Legislation
Frustrated Senate Republicans re-upped their complaints that Democratic negotiators are taking too hard a line in talks on a sweeping coronavirus relief bill, but an afternoon negotiating session brought at least modest concessions from both sides, even as an agreement appears far off. Top Democrats emerged from a 90-minute meeting Tuesday with Trump administration officials to declare more progress. The Trump team agreed with that assessment and highlighted its offer to extend a moratorium on evictions from federally subsidized housing through the end of the year. (Taylor, 8/5)
The Washington Post:
White House, Democrats Agree To Try For Coronavirus Relief Deal On Evictions, Unemployment By Week’s End
The White House and Democratic leaders agreed to try to finalize a deal to address lapsed unemployment benefits and eviction restrictions by the end of this week and hold a vote in Congress next week, suddenly trying to rush stalled talks in the face of growing public and political unrest. Senior White House officials said Tuesday that they made “very concrete offers” to Democrats related to unemployment benefits and eviction protections, and after days of bickering, both sides now appear to be trying to secure a compromise. (Min Kim, Werner, Leonnig and Stein, 8/4)
Politico:
Endangered Republicans To McConnell: Don't Leave Town
Vulnerable Republicans have a clear message for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: no deal, no recess. With talks between the White House and Democratic leadership at an impasse, Senate Republicans up in November are pressing for the chamber to stay in session until some agreement is reached. (Levin, Desiderio and Bresnahan, 8/4)
In other news from Capitol Hill —
The Hill:
Interior Stresses 'Showing Up For Work' After Grijalva Tests Positive For Coronavirus
The Interior Department took a shot at the Democratic chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee in a statement wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19. “We wish Chairman [Raúl] Grijalva a speedy recovery. He’s paid a lot of money by the American people to be an elected official – a job he sought and was entrusted to uphold – and showing up for work like millions of other dedicated public servants, such as our law enforcement officers and firefighters, is true leadership,” Interior said in a statement. (Beitsch, 8/3)