Braced For An Uptick In Politically Motivated, Hate-Based Attacks, Federal Officials Talk Frankly About Violence Ahead Of 2020

The FBI is taking serious strides in trying to address domestic terrorism as the country heads into a potentially volatile year. Meanwhile, a new poll shows that mass shootings are a significant part of Americans' stress these days, especially in the Hispanic community.

The New York Times: The F.B.I.’s New Approach To Combating Domestic Terrorism: Straight Talk

As a group of prominent black pastors listened, the top federal prosecutor in northern Ohio, Justin E. Herdman, spoke recently at Mount Zion church about the prospect that a gunman could target one of their congregations. The subtext was clear. Mr. Herdman is among a group of federal law enforcement officials who have begun speaking more forthrightly about fighting domestic terrorism from the front lines. They want to reassure a skeptical public that the Justice Department is forcefully combating racist and politically motivated violence in the Trump era, amid their own mounting concerns about a possible surge in attacks sparked by the 2020 election. (Goldman, 11/10)

NPR: Mass Shootings And Lack Of Health Care Access Lead To High Stress In Latinos

Mass shootings, health care concerns and the upcoming 2020 presidential election top the list of Americans' worries these days. That's according to a new survey out this week from the American Psychological Association. Overall, 71% said mass shootings were a significant source of stress in their lives, up from 62% last year. Hispanic adults were most likely to report stress over mass shootings (84%). (Neighmond, 11/9)

The Hill: Survey Finds Hispanic Community Worries More Than Other Groups Mass Shootings, Healthcare: Report

The survey found that mass shootings were a source of stress for 84 percent of Hispanic respondents, 79 percent of black respondents, 77 percent of Asian respondents, 71 percent of Native American respondents and 66 percent of white respondents. The survey was conducted around the time that 22 people were killed in a mass shooting that was allegedly motivated by anti-Hispanic sentiments. (Frazin, 11/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription