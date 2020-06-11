Brazilians Living In Favelas Fight Pandemic On Their Own; Virus Resurges In South Korea
Global pandemic developments are reported out of Brazil, South Korea, China, Britain and other nations.
The Washington Post:
Rio, Sao Paulo Favelas, Neglected By Bolsonaro's Brazil, Fight Coronavirus
When the president of Viela da Harmonia walks down the street, her constituents take note. An elderly neighbor needs groceries. A mother is looking for diapers. Another family asks for soap. Just weeks ago, Laryssa da Silva didn’t know where her next meal would come from. Now the 24-year-old single mother is responsible for making sure the 70 families who live on her street survive Brazil’s coronavirus outbreak. (Lopes, 6/10)
The Associated Press:
Resurgence Of Virus Threatens South Korea's Success Story
Just weeks ago, South Korea was celebrating its hard-won gains against the coronavirus, easing social distancing, reopening schools and promoting a tech-driven anti-virus campaign President Moon Jae-in has called “K-quarantine. ”But a resurgence of infections in the Seoul region where half of South Korea’s 51 million people live is threatening the country’s success story and prompting health authorities to warn that action must be taken now to stop a second wave. (Tong-Hyung, 6/11)
Reuters:
In Post-Lockdown China, Student Mental Health In Focus Amid Reported Jump In Suicides
Some Chinese students returning to school after lockdown are grappling with familial conflict while others are stressing over how coronavirus disruptions have affected their academic performance, teachers and school counsellors say. The heightened post-lockdown anxiety has become a matter of central government concern as domestic media report a spate of suicides by young people. It has also led to unprecedented measures by schools and local governments to focus on student mental health - a topic that like suicide has often been taboo in Chinese society. (Zhou and Goh, 6/10)
Los Angeles Times:
Would You Scan A QR Code To Go Clubbing? Here, It's Required
It had been more than a decade since Choi Kun last set foot in a nightclub. There are things you don’t do as a married man with children, the 42-year-old said — and going to a nightclub, which in South Korea often entails waiters bringing over female patrons to tables of men, is most certainly one. But on a recent night, his friend had dragged him to a club in Daejeon, a city an hour south of Seoul. (Kim, 6/10)
Reuters:
UK Lockdown A Week Earlier Could Have Halved COVID-19 Death Toll, Scientist Says
Britain’s death toll from COVID-19 could have been halved if lockdown had been introduced a week earlier, a former member of the UK government’s scientific advisory group said on Wednesday. Britain has an official death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases of over 40,000, rising to over 50,000 cases when deaths from suspected cases are included. Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed the lockdown on March 23. (6/10)