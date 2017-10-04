Breast Cancer Survival Rates Are On The Rise

According to the American Cancer Society, death rates associated with this cancer decreased nearly 40 percent between 1989 and 2015, due in part to technological and treatment advances.

The Washington Post: Breast-Cancer Death Rate Drops Almost 40 Percent, Saving 322,000 Lives, Study Says

Breast cancer death rates declined almost 40 percent between 1989 and 2015, averting 322,600 deaths, the American Cancer Society reported Tuesday. Breast cancer death rates increased by 0.4 percent per year from 1975 to 1989, according to the study. After that, mortality rates decreased rapidly, for a 39 percent drop overall through 2015. The report, the latest to document a long-term reduction in breast-cancer mortality, attributed the declines to both improvements in treatments and to early detection by mammography. (McGinley, 10/3)

Houston Chronicle: Technology, Treatment Boost Survival Rates

Survival rates among breast cancer patients have increased, in part due to improvements in breast cancer screenings, treatment and new technologies. "People are living longer with breast cancer," said Dr. Uzma Iqbal, medical director and medical oncologist at the Cypress Fairbanks Medical Center's Cancer Center. At northwest Houston hospitals, 3D mammograms are now regular practice, providing a more accurate x-ray detection tool. Many private insurance providers are now paying for 3D mammograms, which are proven to be significantly more effective. (Santana, 10/3)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription