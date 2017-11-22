Long before Brexit, the N.H.S. suffered from chronic staffing shortages, but recruiting nurses from the European Union had helped plug the gap. Now though, England faces a potential mass exodus of a good percentage of its health care workers.

The New York Times: Where Brexit Hurts: The Nurses And Doctors Leaving London

Tanja Pardela is leaving London. Her last day is Nov. 26. She wells up talking about it. She will miss jacket potatoes, and Sunday roasts, and her morning commute — past playing fields, small children in school uniforms and a red telephone box — to the hospital where she has been a pediatric nurse for 11 years. Ms. Pardela does not want to leave the country she came to over a decade ago. But that country no longer exists. On June 24 last year, she said, “We all woke up in a different country.” (Bennhold, 11/21)