Britain Restricts Travelers From Spain
Britain imposes a two-week quarantine for anyone traveling from Spain. Meanwhile the British prime minister wants Britons to lose weight, partly because obesity increases the risk of death from COVID.
The New York Times:
Quarantine Order Blindsides Britons Returning From Spain
Often criticized for a slow response to the coronavirus, the British government moved quickly this weekend to impose a quarantine on anyone arriving from Spain, after a spike in Covid-19 cases there. But this time speed brought disarray to thousands of Britons, blindsiding those who have already gone to Spain and embarrassing Britain’s transportation secretary, Grant Shapps. He is responsible for aviation policy but learned of the quarantine while on his own vacation. In Spain. (Castle and Minder, 7/26)
Reuters:
Spain Is Safe, Minister Insists As British Quarantine Move Sows Dismay
Spain is safe for tourists and Spaniards, the government insisted on Sunday after Britain abruptly imposed a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travelers returning from there, a decision that filled holidaymakers with dismay. Last year, Britons made up over a fifth of foreign visitors to Spain, which relies on heavily on tourism revenues, meaning the UK move could deal a hard blow to efforts to restart the Mediterranean country’s economy after months of lockdown. “Spain is safe, it is safe for Spaniards, it is safe for tourists,” Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told reporters. (Melander and Allen, 7/26)
In other news from Britain —
Reuters:
Citing His Own Weight Battle, PM Urges Britain To Get Fit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his own struggle with weight on Monday to urge the British to get fitter and tackle widespread obesity that could heighten coronavirus risks. New government measures to help people shed weight include banning TV and online adverts for junk food before 9.00 p.m., ending “buy one get one free” deals on such foods, and flagging calories on menus of large restaurants plus possibly on alcohol. (Piper and Faulconbridge, 7/26)