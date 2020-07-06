Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies After 95-Day Battle Against COVID-19
The wife of the 41-year-old actor chronicled on social media the measures doctors took to combat the disease, which included a leg amputation after Nick Cordero developed blood clots while on a ventilator.
CNN:
Nick Cordero, Broadway Actor, Dead At 41
Nick Cordero, a Broadway actor who had admirers across the world rallying for his recovery, has died after a battle with Covid-19, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots. He was 41. (France, 7/5)
The New York Times:
Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dead At 41 Of Coronavirus
[Kloots] did not cite a cause, but he had been hospitalized for three months after contracting the coronavirus. Mr. Cordero’s experience with the virus, which included weeks in a medically induced coma and the amputation of his right leg, was chronicled by Ms. Kloots on Instagram. (Paulson, 7/5)