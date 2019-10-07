Brutal Killings In NYC Highlight Dangerous Conditions Faced By Homeless

Following the rampage, the city will be sending mental-health outreach teams to the area where the attacks occurred to provide emotional support and connect people to appropriate care. But advocates say officials need to address the root causes of such incidents--the homeless crisis.

The New York Times: How A Murderous Rampage Reveals Perils For City’s Street Homeless

A 24-year-old homeless man, Randy Santos, was charged on Sunday with four counts of murder. Mr. Santos’s criminal history suggests he had been caught in a downward spiral for months before the attacks, accused of biting a worker at an employment agency in the garment district in Manhattan last October and punching a stranger in the eye on a Q subway train four days later, the police said. The deaths of the four men brought the dangers of living on the street into full public view, renewing attention on the unsheltered homeless, who make up only about 5 percent of the estimated 79,000 homeless people in New York City. (Stewart and Van Syckle, 10/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Homeless Man Charged In Killing Of Four Others

Advocates for the homeless said the incident serves as a reminder of dangerous conditions faced by homeless people in New York City. According to a report published by the nonprofit Coalition for the Homeless, there were 61,674 homeless people in New York City in August. Coalition for the Homeless Policy Director Giselle Routhier said in an interview that a shortage of affordable housing is behind the problem. “We’re not addressing the root causes,” Ms. Routhier said. “The government needs to provide people with homes because the housing market isn’t doing it.” (Chapman, 10/6)

Meanwhile, in California —

Los Angeles Times: Are Many Homeless People In L.A. Mentally Ill? New Findings Back The Public’s Perception

Mental illness, substance abuse and physical disabilities are much more pervasive in Los Angeles County’s homeless population than officials have previously reported, a Times analysis has found. The Times examined more than 4,000 questionnaires taken as part of this year’s point-in-time count and found that about 76% of individuals living outside on the streets reported being, or were observed to be, affected by mental illness, substance abuse, poor health or a physical disability. (Smith and Oreskes, 10/7)

