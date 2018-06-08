Buffett Touts CEO Pick For Health-Care Venture: ‘We Have An Outstanding Individual’

The leaders of the three businesses involved in the health care partnership are likely to announce the CEO in a few weeks. The venture, which was announced in January, was created to find a way to trim health care costs.

The health-care venture between Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has picked the person who will lead the initiative. “The three of us and the new CEO, we’ve basically reached agreement,” Berkshire Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett said Thursday in an interview with CNBC, without naming the individual. “We’re just tidying up a couple of things. We should have an announcement on that matter within maybe two weeks.” (Chiglinsky and Tracer, 6/7)

The three announced a partnership in January to tackle rising health-care costs. Buffett said they've picked a leader and are "just tidying up a couple of things." In an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick, Buffett and Dimon praised their incoming leader and acknowledged the daunting task ahead. Health-care experts have expressed skepticism on whether the three, while business icons, could simplify the current system. Many agree there's plenty of costs to cut, but they doubt the companies can do it. (LaVito, 6/7)

In other health industry news —

Peoples Health, a Metairie-based Medicare Advantage Plan provider, confirmed Thursday (June 7) that it has entered into an agreement to be purchased by UnitedHealthcare, a managed healthcare company and the largest health insurer in the U.S. A spokesperson for Peoples Health confirmed the agreement with UnitedHealthcare, based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and issued the following statement: "Joining with UnitedHealthcare preserves our foundation as a local company with deep ties to Louisiana while creating greater stability and enhancing what we offer to the people we serve. There's no better partner for us as we look to navigate a rapidly changing industry and grow into an even stronger health plan." (Clark, 6/7)

