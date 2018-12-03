Building An Empire On The Back Of A Crisis: How This Company Makes Millions Housing Migrant Children

Southwest Key has stockpiled tens of millions of taxpayer dollars with little government oversight and possibly engaged in self-dealing with top executives. The New York Times offers a look at the company and its leader, who calls himself El Presidente.

The New York Times: He’s Built An Empire, With Detained Migrant Children As The Bricks

Juan Sanchez grew up along the Mexican border in a two-bedroom house so crowded with children that he didn’t have a bed. But he fought his way to another life. He earned three degrees, including a doctorate in education from Harvard, before starting a nonprofit in his Texas hometown. Mr. Sanchez has built an empire on the back of a crisis. His organization, Southwest Key Programs, now houses more migrant children than any other in the nation. Casting himself as a social-justice warrior, he calls himself El Presidente, a title inscribed outside his office and on the government contracts that helped make him rich. (Barker, Kulish and Ruiz, 12/2)

In other news —

Chicago Tribune: Illinois Doctors Say Trump Immigration Proposal Already Scaring Away Patients

But local advocates for immigrants say the proposal goes too far and will result in families, particularly those that include both citizens and noncitizens, skimping on health care and other necessities out of fear that using those public benefits could jeopardize their chances of legally staying in the U.S. That will ultimately cost taxpayers more in the long run, they say. Many advocates say the proposed change already is having a chilling effect on immigrants, even those who wouldn’t be putting themselves or their family members at risk by accepting Medicaid or food stamps. (Schencker, 12/2)

Houston Chronicle: Spotting Victims Of Human Trafficking Is Now A Part Of Training At Texas Medical Center

Healthcare institutions have a role to play because trafficking’s victims so often require medical treatment. A 2014 Annals of Health Law survey of human trafficking survivors found that some 88 percent saw a healthcare provider at some point during captivity. The problem was, few providers recognized the signs — or knew how to intervene. ... Experts say the missed signs include untreated chronic conditions; uncertainty about the city they’re in; a fearful and/or submissive demeanor often including avoidance of eye contact; malnutrition or signs of physical abuse or trauma; and a controlling companion who insists on answering questions. (Ackerman, 11/30)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription