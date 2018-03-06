Burdens Of Striving For Low Glucose Levels In Diabetics Outweigh Benefits, Doctors Group Says

The American College of Physicians issued new guidance that doctors and patients should aim for hemoglobin A1C rates slightly higher than have been recommended in the past. However, the American Diabetes Association disagrees with the new standards.

The Washington Post: Many Type 2 Diabetics Can Relax Their Blood Sugar Control, Doctors Group Says

Many of the nation’s 29 million people with Type 2 diabetes should relax their blood sugar control, an influential physicians group recommended Monday, arguing that the current standard is causing substantial harm without commensurate benefits. But the American Diabetes Association, the leading organization in the fight against the condition, said it disagrees with the new recommendation from the American College of Physicians and would not change its advice that Type 2 diabetics pursue tighter blood glucose control. (Bernstein, 3/5)

NPR: The American College Of Physicians Recommends A1C Levels Between 7 And 8 Percent

Half a dozen medical groups have looked carefully at the best treatment guidelines for the 29 million Americans who have Type 2 diabetes and have come up with somewhat differing guidelines. The American College of Physicians has reviewed those guidelines to provide its own recommendations, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. It has decided that less stringent goals are appropriate for the key blood sugar test, called the A1C. "There are harms associated with overzealous treatment or inappropriate treatment focused on A1C targets," says Dr. Jack Ende, president of the ACP. "And for that reason, this is not the kind of situation where the college could just sit back and ignore things." (Harris, 3/5)

